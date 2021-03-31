SHOCKING video shows the moment a woman is blasted in the back of a head by a football.

The video clip was filmed at Endcliffe Park in Sheffield, South Yorkshire yesterday as thousands of people swarmed to the area while temperatures soared.

Coronavirus rules were relaxed this week in England to allow groups of six people to meet outside – however revelers descended en masse to the public park.

A video captured the moment one unlucky, female, sun worshipper was hit in the back of the head after walking past another local who was playing football.

The shocking clip, originally shared on Snapchat, shows local personal shopper Christian Gibson holding a football in one hand and a beer in the other.

He can be seen swigging from the bottle and standing backwards before punting the ball into the air.

Christian brings his sunglasses down over his eyes and drops the ball out in front of him before catching it perfectly on his left foot.

However, his well executed kick ends terribly as it collides with the head of a woman who was casually walking past.

The unknown woman is shown falling to the ground before lying in the foetal position as Christian covers his mouth in shock.

Christian then makes his way over to his victim while an unknown cameraman can be heard laughing hysterically in the background before the short clip ends.

After originally being shared onto Snapchat, the video was subsequently posted onto Twitter by user @CjayMitchell last night.

He captioned his post: “Gibson strikes again.”

Since the video was posted onto the social media site, it has been viewed over 460,000 times and retweeted over 2,300 times.

Twitter users have commenting on the shocking clip also – the majority of whom have found the clip funny.

@caldongus said: “Get her booked for diving.”

@TimRickson posted: “It’s the shots you don’t see that are deadliest.”

@djdirect95 commented: “F***ing wiped her out mate, f*** sake bro.”

And @HarruWatson_11 added: “Early nights sleep for her.”