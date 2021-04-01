A HISTORIC A listed building will be redeveloped as part of £3m project that will see nine luxury apartments created.

Old South Church in Comrie Street, Crieff has been purchased by Wesbter Homes who will construct the new apartments with their sister company Webster Developments.

Subject to successful planning, work on site will not begin until later in the year, with the development being officially launched to market in the late autumn.

The building was originally constructed as a Free Church which could seat 800 people and was previously known as the South and Monzievaird Church of Scotland.

Designed by J J Stevenson in 1882 in a late Scots Gothic style, Old South Church was inspired by Dunblane Cathedral, with its spire a major landmark in Crieff.

Although designed by Stevenson, it was Robert Ewan, a Glasgow architect, and Hew Miller, the factor at Ochtertyre, who supervised the construction.

Built of Alloa stone with exterior woodwork made from teak, the total construction cost at the time was around £5k.

Around the time of its closure in 1964, it was known as the South and Monzievaird Church of Scotland.

Afterwards it became an antiques shop and craft centre, but had latterly been listed on a Buildings at Risk register, before being purchased by Daniel Webster.

Commenting on the project, Daniel Webster, Managing Director of Webster Group said: “This historic building will now be retained for future generations as a unique place in which to live in Crieff.

“The apartments will be truly impressive when completed, with an estimated starting price at the development of around a quarter of a million pounds.

“We want to do justice to this local landmark by creating top end, spacious abodes which will effortlessly blend old with new, whilst paying homage to the history and heritage of the building.”

“We’re known under our Webster Homes banner for a very high specification throughout, coupled with immaculate finishing.

“Churches like this are extremely popular to live in nowadays for discerning buyers looking for character features, but additionally offering them every comfort of modern and contemporary living.

“As such, we expect this development to be very eagerly anticipated. It’s not every day you will get the opportunity to secure such a unique home in a spectacular setting like this.”

Many original features of the building will be retained by Webster Homes, including the stain glass windows, the oak beams, and the wooden bannisters.

It’s also hoped that the Church spire itself will be incorporated into a unique apartment design.

An original balcony at the rear of the Church will be retained to offer residents expansive views across the nearby hills.

Mr Webster said: “We are fortunate to have a solid track record in cost effective contracting through Webster Developments, and our luxury housebuilding brand Webster Homes is strong, becoming better known all the time,”

“We hope that this will stand us in good stead, coupled with the fact that we have our own in house tradesmen.

“They will approach this exciting project with real care and attention to detail, using the finest energy efficient materials where possible to breathe new life into this fine Church.”