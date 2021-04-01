Scots takeaway creates “Creme Egg Wontons” ahead of Easter

A SCOTS takeaway has created limited edition “Creme Egg Wontons” ahead of the Easter weekend.

The bizarre culinary creation has combined the traditional Chinese dish with the much loved sweet Easter treat.

The Golden Palace Chinese takeaway in Kirriemuir, Angus, is selling the peculiar sweet snack in a bid to attract customers who fancy a sugary twist to their dumplings.

Images show a collection of four deep fried crispy wontons with a Cadbury’s Creme Egg wrapped neatly inside.

Another image shows one wonton cut in half, showing the deliciously gooey insides of the runny Creme Egg.

The Scottish takeaway announced their new delicacy on Instagram yesterday, posting pictures of the unconventional side dish.

They wrote: “Easter Weekend Special (Limited Availability).

“Creme Egg Wontons.

“Available 2nd to 4th April.”

The bizarre creation has caused a stir amongst social media users.

@Wedeliverscotlandltd wrote: “Wow these looks brilliant! Such a great idea!”

@Katyliquoricetattoo said: “What madness is this!”

And @_lleeah commented: “WOW.”

Speaking today, Sheena McAleer, 32, the owner of Golden Palace, alongside husband Dan, 35, said: “We’re big foodies and love experimenting with new/fusion flavours.

“We offer a special for every month and wanted to do something a little different for Easter weekend. “The idea came about when we had cravings for Creme Eggs and wondered whether we could elevate the wee mini Creme Egg. “ We decided to try wrapping it in pastry and fry it until golden and the result was a warm, crispy, melty chocolatey goodness. “We had to offer it to our customers, it’s too good not to share!” “We posted the Easter special on our social media yesterday (Instagram and Facebook) and the response has been positive so far. “People seem eager to try the new wontons. “We look forward to seeing how well they sell.” The wonton Creme Eggs will go on sale for £4 each on Friday afternoon.

The crispy Creme Egg Wontons come as a bizarre addition to Scotland’s own twist on the chocolate delicacy.

In 2019 the Off The Hook chip shop in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire hit the headlines after they decided to deep fry the the Easter treat in batter.