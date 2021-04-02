Bonnets, Bunnies and Buns; a care home’s eventful Easter weekend

RESIDENTS at an Edinburgh care home welcome the Easter holidays with a splash of creativity with personalised Easter bonnets ahead of an eventful weekend.

Featuring an Easter Egg Hunt, Easter Service and a visit from the Easter Bunny, the staff at Mansfield Care’s Belleville Lodge has gone above and beyond to give residents an exciting Easter.

Leading up to the festivities, residents have spent the last week decorating bonnets by making paper flowers and bunnies to decorate their hats.

Following the arts and crafts, residents will be able to attend an Easter service along with festive hymns, followed by fresh hot cross buns in the lounge.

On Sunday, if weather permits, the residents will hopefully be able to take part in an Easter egg hunt, organized by the staff in the Belleville Lodge garden with a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Margaret Russell, Manager at Belleville Lodge said: “With the current restrictions we are unable to have a church service so we thought we would have one ourselves on Good Friday, and have a few Easter hymns.

“The residents love afternoon tea; so we’ve also planned one after the Easter service with Hot cross buns.

“Easter is a really special time of year for some of our residents and so we always make an effort to do something special. The residents love decorating Easter bonnets, it’s a very relaxing and creative activity for them.”

Mardie Esterkin, 87, a resident at Belleville Lodge said: “It’s a nice ceremony and celebration to have.

“The place is decorated with bunnies and a Happy Easter sign hanging above the window. It’s just nice to celebrate this happy occasion. Easter is a lovely time of year.”

Bet Gordon, another resident at Belleville Lodge who took part in the decorating said: “It is a special time of the year as spring is coming. The home is decorated with lots of daffodils which is lovely.

“I love the afternoon teas with Matron, she always makes them so special.

“I am looking forward to the Easter Egg hunt in the garden and the visit from the Easter Bunny.”

Belleville lodge is one of 11 care homes operated by Mansfield Care who specialise in running small and friendly residential care homes across Edinburgh, the Borders and the west of Scotland.

The dedicated staff at Mansfield Care put the needs of its residents at the forefront of everything they do, keeping an active social planner around the interests and requests of the residents.

Led by an ethos of providing the care we would wish for ourselves in later life, Mansfield Care offers bespoke care that supports resident’s health and wellbeing.

