A SCOTS mum who put a pensioner in a headlock and attacked a police officer has been suspended from the nursing register for a year.

Carly Falconer was told by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) that she could be reassessed for her nursing registration in eighteen months.

Falconer battered her 75-year-old neighbour Anne Laing in the pensioner’s own home in Carronshore, Falkirk last year.

The 31-year-old later attacked a police officer after being taken into custody for the disgusting attack.

NMC documents yesterday revealed that they were investigating the dementia nurse after she was convicted of drink driving in May 2018.

Falconer was found to be more than three times over the legal limit – blowing 83mg on a police breathalyser.

The nursing regulator discovered during a nine day hearing that concluded yesterday that Falconer had been claiming to give patients medication when she had not.

Yesterday it was revealed that the NMC had decided not to strike her off the register but were offering her a chance to “convince a reviewing panel” at a later stage.

The NMC said: “The panel was satisfied that an interim suspension order is necessary for the protection of the public and is otherwise in the public interest.

“The panel had regard to the seriousness of the facts found proved.”

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) charges brought against Falconer show that the shamed nurse was investigated for being “dishonest” and not giving medication to 20 patients when she should have.

Included in the 26 charges that were made public, the NMC allegations stated that “On 2 December 2018 whilst employed by the Caledonian Court Care Home” Falconer recorded that she “had administered…medication…when you had not.

“Your actions…were dishonest in that you sought to create the impression that you had administered medication to one or more of the following patients when you knew that you had not.”

Another proved charge read: “That you a registered nurse were convicted of the following offence.

“On 30th May 2018 you Carly Falconer did drive a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath was 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

“And in light of the above your fitness to practise is impaired by reason of your conviction.”

The NMC decision showed how the panel has decided to make a suspension order for a period of 12 months.

Falconer was found to have not given necessary medication to dozens of elderly patients and was also clocking off early.

It was found proven that she had recorded that she had given medication to several patients without actually handing them over.

The medication not administered included anti-depressant Citalopram and highly addictive opiate Tramadol.

However, some allegations of similar incidents with other patients were found not proven.

One of the nurses who worked alongside Falconer described her to the panel as “a good and caring nurse who had showed a lot of potential.”

During proceedings, Falconer did not attend the hearing and handed over no evidence in her defence.

Earlier this month, prosecutor Heather Galbraith told Falkirk Sheriff Court how Falconer had went to Anne Laing’s home and began “flailing her arms and fists around”.

Falconer was said to be intoxicated and pulled Laing’s hair and pulling her around – resulting in the OAP hitting her head on a stair post.

She also put the elderly woman in a headlock which caused Laing to fall over and hit her head again.

Falconer told the court how she was suffering from alcohol addiction and had experienced a “metamorphosis” since the incident last year.

She was arrested and once at Falkirk Police Station lashed out at PC Courtney Craik again by biting and kicking her.

Falconer covered the cell camera with wet tissues and threw urine-soaked trousers at a police witness when she opened the door.

Sheriff Derek Livingston put Falconer on a tag, 80 hours community service and gave the nurse a 7pm-6am curfew.

She was also ordered placed under social work supervision for two years and attend AA meetings.

The NMC panel did not make reference to Falconer’s recent assault convictions, however this could be investigated at any subsequent hearings.

When approached, Falconer declined to comment on the hearing.