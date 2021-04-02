A SCOTS social carer who battered a baby from the day she was born has today been struck off the social care register.

Michael Finlay was jailed in June 2019 for five years after assaulting the tot to her severe injury and and to an extent where her life was in danger.

The vile brute from Johnstone, Renfrewshire fractured the youngster’s skull by pushing and shaking the girl “uncontrollably”.

Finlay, who worked as a carer at Quarriers Village in Bridge of Weir, Renfrewshire, would shout at the girl to “shut up” and lose control when she cried.

When confronted by the baby’s mother and aunt about the baby having bruises, Finlay responded saying: “S*** happens”.

The 36-year-old has now been struck off the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) register, while behind bars for the brutal attacks.

The SSSC charges which were heard this morning stated: “It is alleged that you were convicted of offences where you acted in a controlling manner and physically abused individuals you knew.

“It is alleged that your fitness to practise is impaired because of your convictions.

“If the allegations are proved you will have failed to comply with the Scottish Social Services Council Codes of Practice for Social Service Workers.”

The SSSC today found these charges to have been proven and Finlay has been subsequently struck off the social care register.

A spokeswoman for the SSSC today said: “The Fitness to Practise Panel found that the worker’s fitness to practise is impaired and removed him from the SSSC Register, which means he can no longer work in the sector.”

The horrific attacks took place at a house in Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire between October and December of 2017.

At Glasgow Sheriff Court in June 2019, the court heard how Finlay would “lose control” and shout at the baby to “shut up” whenever she cried.

The former social carer is also said to have bruised the girl on Christmas morning having reportedly held her “too tight”.

After assaulting the child and fracturing her skull through “blunt force trauma”, Finlay could not explain to family members where a lump on her head had come from.

Finlay’s lawyer Gary Allan QC told the court at the time that he loved his job as a carer.

He said: “Not only was he good at caring for vulnerable people but he enjoyed it.”

On 12 July 2019 Sheriff Norman Ritchie QC handed Finlay the five-year maximum sentence that can be imposed at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He said “Your rage has cost you your home, your employment and your liberty.

“No one who heard the evidence could fail to be moved by the plight of the child who suffered at your hands.”

After being convicted Finlay also appealed two charges: Criminal Injustice and Licensing (Scotland) Act 2010 and Assault to Severe Injury and Danger of Life.

The appeals to both charges were then later refused on the 25th of June 2020.

Prior to his time behind bars, Finlay was known as an eager marathon runner, having used his athleticism to raise funds for multiple charities, including Quarriers Village.