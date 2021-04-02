A STUNNING country home has gone on the market for £1.25m – and it comes with its very own secret garden.

The Shireing in the quaint village of Thornhill in Stirling also features a unique wrought iron fire pit around a bespoke cauldron stand – perfect for outdoor entertaining.

The social area is positioned in the centre of the property’s secret Hinterwoods garden and is surrounded by several stone grotesques – that come with the sale of the house.

Stunning images show the entrance to the magical area which is filled with trees, shrubs and flowers and offer a secluded area which would be perfect for children to explore.

The five-bedroom property itself boasts original stone fireplaces and wood burning stoves, expressing the character and features of the former farmhouse.

Each bedroom also comes with an en-suite – making the house great for entertaining guests over when restrictions are lifted.

Before renovations and extensions in 1975, the original building is believed to have been a healing centre from medieval times.

The house, which is positioned between Blair Drummond and Thornhill, also boasts incredible views of the mountain, Ben Ledi.

Aerial shots show how the rural home is surrounded by woodlands, perfect for exploding.

Property agents Savills have listed the property for offers over £1.25m.

They said: “The Shireing, was originally a farmhouse.

“It was subsequently used as a hospital and then as the house for a fruit farm.

“The property was extended in 1975 to create a wonderful country home. The house is L-shaped and built with harled stone and cavity walls under a pitched slate roof.

“A range of outbuildings to the north make a ‘U’ shape and the courtyard effect is completed by a stone wall, wrought iron railings and gates.

“There is a large gravel courtyard with a sheltered terrace at the front of the house.

“Internally the property has undergone a substantial refurbishment under the current owners with an incredible attention to detail and an unsurpassed quality of craftsmanship.

“There is a drying green and a further stand of trees beyond to the east. Within the gardens there is also the secret ‘Hinterwoods”’garden with wrought iron fire pit and cauldron stand for outdoor entertaining.

“While the private gardens are indeed impressive, the views beyond over the surrounding farmland over the hills beyond are simply stunning.”