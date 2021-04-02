What Do You Do if You Can’t Pay Back Your Loan?

You think it will never happen to you. Until it does. You lose your job, your car gets totalled, or you wind up in the hospital. Any number of emergencies can make it hard to pay your bills on time, and this unpredictable economy only makes it worse.

No matter how you justify it, being in this position can be scary. But you aren’t alone. Half of low-income adults can’t pay their bills any given month.

If you can’t make a loan payment, this guide is for you. It arms you with essential info, so you can handle this situation with confidence.

Revisit Your Budget

You’ll want to do this step even if you’ve already crunched the numbers and wound up with zero. A thorough review of your spending habits might reveal you have more cash on hand than you realize.

Cast a discerning eye on monthly subscriptions and other unnecessary payments. If you can put them on hold (or better yet, cancel them entirely), you may have some money to put toward your personal loan. At the very least, you may be able to make a partial payment.

Review Your Contracts

If you’re struggling to pay multiple bills, read through your contracts. You want to look for any mention of deferment or refinancing repayment plans. These options can alter how much you pay or postpone your payments until you’re in a better position.

Communicate with Your Lender

Regardless of what you see in your contract, it’s a good idea to touch base with your lender any time you believe you can’t make a payment. They may be able to help you by changing your payment amount to something you can afford, or they may push out your due date.

Generally speaking, a longer term is easier to manage when money is tight. That’s according to the installment loan experts at MoneyKey. Although still technically a short term loan, installment loans from MoneyKey provide more time to repay what you owe.

Compare this to direct payday loan companies that require you to pay everything back in one lump sum by your next payday. By breaking up your payment into multiple installments spread over weeks (or even months), you may be in a better position to afford a payment.

This same principle applies to negotiating a smaller payment when you can’t afford your loan. Refinancing your terms may help you get a handle on your bills.

Bottom Line: Don’t Ignore It

Your first instinct may be to hide your head in the sand. It’s normal to want to disappear or pretend everything’s fine when something goes wrong, but it will only make your situation worse.

If you don’t alert the financial institution of the problem, they won’t expect a late payment, nor will they know why you went from a customer who always paid on time to someone who skips a bill.

Without this information, your lender — whether it’s a big bank, mortgage broker, or payday loans direct lender — will slap you with a late fee. You can also expect this account to collect more interest and fees.

There’s even a chance your late payment could affect your credit history. If your lender shares your payment history with one of the major credit agencies, a single late payment could knock several points off your score . There are greater consequences if you allow this account to go delinquent, but there are ways to avoid this. Follow the tips you learned here today and act fast!

Remember these tips if you ever find yourself in this tough position.