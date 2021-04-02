Post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD for short, is a condition commonly tied to majorly traumatic events in one person’s life.

While many of us often think about soldiers that have returned from war with PTSD, it can also apply to those that have been abused, seen a traumatic event occur, and even those that have suffered from financial woes. It is the latter that we want to focus on here: Financial PTSD.

What is Financial PTSD?

Financial PTSD is a condition that can potentially occur when somebody has suffered from a major financial blow. This means that they might have struggled to meet their expenses for multiple months in a row due to a job loss, losing a home, or being the victim of a scam.

Without going too much into the science behind PTSD, think of it like this; when you have suffered from a traumatizing event, such as losing your income, your brain doesn’t ‘file’ away that memory all that well.

Your brain hasn’t dealt with the experience. Every so often, triggers can cause you to relive those memories. You may suffer from nightmares. You may suffer from flashbacks.

When you are tied up in the worst flashbacks, you feel as if the traumatizing event that you experienced in the past is happening right now .

This can be a terrifying experience. Let’s say you were suffering from financial problems in the past but you have now recovered. If you suffer from Financial PTSD, and you go through a flashback, you may feel as if you are back in the place where you had that trauma or feeling as if you have no money, and all of the experiences that you had at that time will start to come to the fore.

When you have Financial PTSD or any PTSD for that matter, you are forever going through the same feelings because your brain is struggling to process that memory.

It is estimated that around 20% of people can say that they have the symptoms of Financial PTSD. The problem is that the condition is not recognized by many therapists.

Of course, they recognize PTSD, but a lot of people that have issues with PTSD and finances are simply said to be “stressed”. Thankfully, more and more research is now being carried out on the condition, so we hope that this is something that is going to be changing in the future.

What are the symptoms of Financial PTSD?

A lot of people see PTSD as a mental health condition. It isn’t. It is a condition that can cause both mental and physical symptoms. If you have PTSD, then every single aspect of your life is going to be impacted. Read more below:

As we said before, Financial PTSD will cause you to relive the events of the past. There may be small triggers that cause this. For example, if, when you were having financial problems, you would receive a lot of phone calls from debt collectors, the phone ringing may cause flashbacks. Bills arriving may do the same. Even hearing a song that was playing at the moment that you experienced bad news can trigger symptoms.

Here are some additional symptoms to know:

Many of the symptoms can be physical. They can be likened to anxiety. This means that you feel nervous. You may struggle to sleep. You will always feel that you are on the edge.

The mental health symptoms can be close to depression . This may mean that you start to distance yourself from the rest of the world. You may struggle to see the enjoyment in things.

. This may mean that you start to distance yourself from the rest of the world. You may struggle to see the enjoyment in things. You may be incredibly sad, and you may not wish to interact with people that you know. You may also find it difficult to focus on anything in your life as negative thoughts swirl around your mind. Some people may even suffer from bouts of anger and appear to be a little bit more defensive.

These symptoms are not going to be constant. They may last for a couple of hours, they may last for a few weeks. So, if you have Financial PTSD, you won’t constantly be feeling low. However, when the symptoms do appear, then you know that you are suffering from them.

How is Financial PTSD dealt with?

To begin with, you must crawl yourself out of your financial hole the best that you can. The longer that you are living in financial peril, the more ‘baked in’ your symptoms are going to become.

At this point, the financial PTSD may become Complex PTSD, which is essentially PTSD caused by multiple events rather than one major event. If you have Complex PTSD, then you will become more aggressive, and you will have a great amount of difficulty controlling your emotions.

If you do not know how to deal with your finances, partly because of the stress your PTSD is causing you, then you will need to seek out somebody that can provide you with advice. Do not tackle this alone.

Ideally, you will end up visiting a therapist. The job of a therapist is to help you to unpack the memories that are related to your financial issues and ‘file’ them away properly. While they will always be memories in your mind, the job of the therapist is to teach you to deal with the emotions that they cause.

Conclusion

Financial PTSD is a condition that we have only just started to understand. If you have had financial issues in the past, then there is a chance that you could be dealing with the condition.

If you feel that you are, then the problem must be dealt with as soon as possible. The longer it takes, the harder the issue becomes to deal with. However, we promise you, this is something that can be helped. You just need to reach out.