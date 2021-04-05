Amazing video shows hardy red squirrel tackling blizzard to nibble on nut

AMAZING video shows a hardy red squirrel tackling a vicious Scottish blizzard to nibble on a nut.

David Mchardy captured the adorable footage as the poor squirrel found itself caught in the midst of the storm that hit Elgin, Moray this morning.

David, 58, had gone to feed the local wildlife at Loch Spynie RSPB feeding station when he spotted the resilient red rodent.

The video shows the red squirrel hunched over on the branch of a tree with its bushy tail shielding it from the forceful blizzard.

Snow is blasted almost horizontally past the seemingly unbothered squirrel as it munches on a monkey nut that David had left out for it.

The amateur photographer later posted his amazing footage to Facebook, writing: “Poor squirrel this morning.”

The video has now gained over 300 likes and dozens of comments from Facebook users who sympathised with the squirrel.

Angela Lynam wrote: “Poor little bugger could do with a shelter.

“You just have to feel sorry for them especially after some sunny days.”

Moyra Proudfood said: “What a hardy wee soul.”

Myrtle Chuffnell commented: “He’s not in the least bothered by it though!”

Nita Redfearn replied: “His lovely tail is getting blown in all directions!”

And Jane Ellis also said: “Omg, wee darling.”

Speaking today David said: “The squirrels are there every day.

“They were eating the monkey nuts I put out for them.

“Snow was blowing across the road and drifting.

“I most definitely do (feel sorry for the squirrel) as I do with all wildlife in bad weather.

“It’s the pleasure you get seeing them out in the wild where they belong and seeing them feeding and jumping about around the area.

“It gives you great pleasure watching them.

“The weather doesn’t seem to bother them at all.”