ONE of Scotland’s smallest property investments is up for sale – an iconic red telephone box in the heart of the capital city.

The listed building, an 8ft tall x 3ft wide red kiosk, goes under the hammer at the end of this month with a guide price of £7,500.

The box in question is situated right outside the National Library of Scotland in Edinburgh and is only metres away from the iconic Royal Mile.

While the lucky buyer will own the telephone box, they will be unable to alter it in any way or remove them from the street.

Despite this, the box could be used to run a business out of as some older kiosks across the country have been turned into tiny coffee shops.

Other potential uses for the old box include advertising, defibrillators, small libraries and many more.

According to the auction site BidX1, the box is: “An iconic piece of British heritage located in the town centre.

“A historic listed “K6” red phone box or “Jubilee” kiosk, commemorating the Silver Jubilee of the coronation of King George V.”

As well as this telephone box, another ten kiosks are also going up for grabs across the UK – but this appears to be the only one situated in the heart of Edinburgh.

Other red telephone boxes on auction are spread across Devon, London and Surrey.

The now iconic box was originally designed by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott, who also designed Battersea Power Station and Bankside Power Station which is now the Tate Modern.

In 2006 the phone box was voted as one of the top ten icons of Britain alongside the Mini cooper, Concorde and the double decker bus.