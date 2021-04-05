Study finds care impacted due to failure to differentiate sex and gender

PATIENT’S treatments may be hindered by doctors who fail to differentiate between sex and gender according to a new study published by a Scottish University.

The study has found that sex and gender are not the same and says that currently medical staff often do not make the distinction.

The study, published by researchers The University of St Andrews has raised concerns in the medical field with the study claiming the failure to separate the two can make treatments ineffective or inappropriate.

The team, which includes practising doctors and researchers with decades of experience in gender and sex issues, published an article in the British Medical Journal which makes it clear that sex and gender are not the same.

Dr Margaret McCartney, of the School of Medicine at the University of St Andrews, said: “There are many instances of sex and gender being confused by the research community and society more broadly.

“Unless we identify and count categories correctly, we will end up with errors which serves all populations poorly, including minority populations.”

The study states that sex and gender are not synonymous. Sex, unless otherwise specified, relates to biology: the gametes, chromosomes, hormones, and reproductive organs.

Gender relates to societal roles, behaviours and expectations that vary with time and place, historically and geographically.

Both categories are important and describe different attributes that must be considered depending on the purpose they are intended for, suggests the paper.

The World Health Organisation states: “Gender is used to describe the characteristics of women and men that are socially constructed, while sex refers to those that are biologically determined.”

However, contemporary medical research and clinical practice often erroneously use sex and gender interchangeably.

Professor Susan Bewley, Emeritus Professor (honorary) in Obstetrics and Women’s Health at King’s College London, said: “Medical care requires an understanding of the difference between sex and gender categories; untangling them is crucial for safe, dignified, and effective healthcare of all groups.

“Avoidable harm may result when they are conflated – for example, if sex specific laboratory reference ranges are used for people whose gender is recorded but not their biological sex or hormone prescription.”