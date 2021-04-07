ELE Global Certifies as a B Corporation

ELE Global has announced today its certification as a B Corporation, joining a growing group of companies reinventing business by pursuing purpose as well as profit.

ELE Global has been certified by B Lab, the not-for-profit behind the B Corp movement, as having met rigorous social and environmental standards which represent its commitment to goals outside of shareholder profit.

The B Corp certification addresses the entirety of a business’ operations and covers five key impact areas of Governance, Workers, Community, Environment and Customers.

The certification process is rigorous, with applicants required to reach a benchmark score of over 80 while providing evidence of socially and environmentally responsible practices.

To complete the certification, the company will legally embed their commitment to purpose beyond profit in their company articles.

Commenting on the accreditation, Helen Foord, founder of ELE Global comments; “At the time of the release the B Corp directory showed that we were the 14th B Corp Agency, and only the second Marketing Agency, to have achieved this status in Scotland; and those that have worked with ELE Global will know that having a measurably ethical approach is central to our agency purpose.

“After a year of hard work and disruption – shared by so many over 2020 – I’m particularly proud and happy that ELE Global has joined this community, during B Corp Month.”

ELE Global is now part of a community of over 3,700 businesses globally who have certified as B Corps.

The B Corp community in the UK, representing a broad cross section of industries and sizes, comprises over 500 companies and includes well-known brands such as The Guardian, innocent, Patagonia, The Body Shop, and organic food pioneers Abel & Cole.

Chris Turner, Executive Director of B Lab UK said; “We are delighted to welcome ELE Global to the B Corp community.

“This is a movement of companies who are committed to changing how business operates, who believe business really can be a force for good.

“We know that ELE Global are going to be a fantastic addition to the community and will continue driving the conversation forward”.

