Scottish Rugby signs Peter Vardy Group as new partner and sponsor

SCOTTISH Rugby have announced their new Principal Partner and the new front of shirt sponsor for the Scotland national team.

In a four-year deal commencing in the summer of 2021, Peter Vardy Group will feature on the 2021/22 season kit.

The firm will also be the back of shirt sponsor for Scotland 7s from the 2021/22 season and the broad ranging deal also encompasses becoming the Edinburgh Rugby car partner, with branding also included on the capital pro-team kit.

The company has previously been Scottish Rugby’s car partner between 2014-2017, and now moves to become one of Scottish Rugby’s Principal Partners.

Peter Vardy Group Chief Executive, Peter Vardy said: “As a Scottish family business we are very proud to be the Principal Partner of Scottish Rugby.

“We have long been keen supporters of Scottish Rugby, both commercially and as fans and I believe we share similar values.

“We have built our business on passion, ambition, courage, and we see that lived out by these fantastic athletes every time they pull on the blue jersey.

“We are incredibly proud that our brand will be recognised with our national rugby team.

“Commercially, of course, it is a fantastic opportunity to promote our brands across the UK and globally; over eight million people watched the recent Scotland versus England game – that level of exposure is massive for us.

“Coming off the back of some exceptional performances from Scotland in the Guinness Six Nations, we are really excited about what the future holds for Scottish Rugby and now as Principal Partner we look forward to working together.”

The Peter Vardy Group is a Scottish family run automotive business, consisting of a motor retailer with 15 dealerships representing marques such as Porsche, Jaguar, Land Rover, BMW, MINI, Vauxhall, its own brand used car supermarkets, CARZ, and a classic car dealership, Peter Vardy Heritage.

The Group has also, this week, launched its new car leasing business, Peter Vardy Leasing.

Scottish Rugby’s Chief Executive Mark Dodson said: “We are delighted to welcome a respected and widely known Scottish business in Peter Vardy into the top level of our sponsor family.

“They have been great partners with us in the recent past and it is a testament to their vision and connection to rugby that they will now be seen on a global basis on the front of Scotland’s national team jersey.

“I’d like to thank Peter and his team for their support to Scottish Rugby so far and look forward to working with them in the coming years as we bring this new partnership to life.”