PRIMAL SCREAM‘S frontman Bobby Gillespie has said he is “honoured” after receiving a shout out on soap drama Coronation Street.

The Scots singer tweeted about his new found honour after a member of the cast name dropped him during last night’s episode.

Delighted with his shout out, 58-year-old Bobby then tweeted last night: “Made it on to CORRIE….HONOURED!”

Bobby from Glasgow added a video of his new found Corrie fame which shows the soap’s characters Cathy Matthews and Bernie Winter inside Roy’s Rolls.

Roy’s Rolls worker Bernie can be seen dancing around to the popular Primal Scream song ‘Movin on Up’.

She recounts an apparent meeting with singer Bobby at Glastonbury, saying: “Bobby Gillespie.

“I shared a samosa with him once at Glasto once, or was it a meat and potato pie.”

Since Bobby shared his shoutout onto his Twitter page last night, the singer has received dozens of comments from sarcastic users who claim he has “made it”.

@scorbymurdstone said: “That’s it. Nowhere left to go. All downhill from here.”

@ampthetex posted: “F***** hell, it’s happened. You’ve hit the heady heights of the cobbles laddie.

“Get the finest malt out, it doesn’t get any better than this.”

@Indychic2 commented: “You have really made it now Bobby Gillespie.”

Frontman Bobby recently announced that he would be releasing a new autobiography titled ‘Tenement Kid’.

The book is due to be published in October of this year and recounts his working-class Glaswegian roots to fronting one of the biggest bands of the 90s.

Primal Scream are due to make their return to festivals this summer at Glasgow’s TRNSMT appearing on the Saturday night.