Six Most Affordable Places to Visit On A Uganda Self Drive Safari

Uganda is the most popular destination for self drive safaris in East Africa. Though this tiny country hosts many attractions, it is most popular for gorilla safaris, adventures into the wild on foot to see a gorilla family. Today gorilla trekking and chimpanzee tracking are some of the most recommended wilderness activities in Uganda. However a good number of travelers looking to budget travel rate these activities to be expensive.

One may wonder, what if the US$700 gorilla trekking permit is way above your budget! What if the US$200 chimpanzee tracking permit is not one of the things you consider to spend your money on during your self drive safari in Uganda! What are some of those other relatively budget places and activities should you consider on your self drive adventure in Uganda. This article answers this question and below are some of the most recommended destinations for budget travelers in Uganda.

Murchison Falls National Park

Murchison Falls National Park is set suitably in northwestern Uganda, about 4-5 hours’ drive from Entebbe or Kampala city. It was established in 1952 and covers an area of about 3840sq kms making it the largest of all Uganda’s parks. Murchison Falls National Park derived its name from Murchison Falls, one of the world’s most powerful waterfalls which also feature as the iconic tourist site in this magnificent protected area.

Murchison Falls National Park is home to four of the big five game which are; African elephants, buffaloes, lions and leopards. There are also several other savanna dwellers including giraffes, antelopes (hartebeests, Oribis, Uganda Kobs, topis), spotted hyenas, warthogs etc. At the banks of Nile, you can easily spot out the basking Nile Crocodiles and many hippos as well as waterbucks.

Besides, over 451 bird species are confined in Murchison Falls National Park including the elusive shoebill stork, malachite kingfishers, cuckoos, black bellied bustards, open billed storks, Abyssinian ground hornbill to mention but a few.

The major adventure activities to do in and around Murchison Falls National Park include game drives (day and night game drives), bird watching, boat cruise, nature walks, chimpanzee tracking, cultural encounters and many others.

Sipi Falls

The falls are located in Kapchorwa District which is situated in the far east of Uganda, close to the Mount Elgon National Park. Sipi Falls is one of top weekend gate aways in Uganda. Besides the rewarding scenes of the cascading waterfalls, this journey offers a special hiking experience. It will require you to leave your car aside for almost the whole day.

You will have the opportunity to interact with the community on your journey through the villages that mainly survive on coffee growing. You will also have the opportunity to enter some of the historical caves around the falls. With the help of a professional tour guide, you will be taken through the history, the present and the anticipated future of the place.

Source of the Nile

There is a lot of history that rotates around the Nile river. Anyone familiar with bible stories will tell you of the great tale of Egypt and the Nile but that is not the main visit for the visit.

River Nile is the longest river in Africa. Any inquisitive mind would be interested in finding out where this long river starts from. Located within a two to three hours drive from Kampala, the source of the Nile is one of the most budget friendly destinations to visit Uganda during your self-drive safari.

Please note, you will not see the source of the Nile from a far, rather you will have to get on a boat to see the very point where the Nile River is birthed. The point is very visible to anyone within a meters distance.

Queen Elizabeth National Park

Queen Elizabeth National Park is found in western Uganda and it is exceptionally one of the most pristine national parks. It was found in 1952 and covers an area of 1978 square kilometers. Originally, it was established as Kazinga National Park before it was renamed after the Queen Elizabeth II of England.

Queen Elizabeth National Park boasts of its diverse ecosystems that include the vast savanna, shady, humid forest, magical lakes and wetlands. This park is a home to big African game-Lions plus the tree climbing lions, buffaloes, African elephants, leopards; chimpanzees, over 620 bird species including shoebill storks, pelicans, 11 types of king fishers, flamingos, bee-eaters; , hippos, crocodiles, antelopes-including Uganda Kobs.

Queen Elizabeth National Park is ideal for game viewing, birding, nature walks, boat cruise, lion tracking experience, chimpanzee tracking and many others.

Ssezibwa Falls

Many people have love for waterfalls in Uganda but the never get a chance to encounter some of the none alternated environments in Uganda. Ssezibwa falls has mainly people preserved by the religious rituals that take place in this place. When you visit the falls, you do not only see the spectacular waterfalls but also learn of the reason why they are very special in the Kingdom of Buganda.

The place is located within an hour to two hours drive from Kampala. On your way to Jinja, you should never miss a stop at Ssezibwa falls. However, you should be aware that you might not be able to get any meals around the place. But for anyone with camping gear, it is one of the places you should consider for camping during your self-drive safari in Uganda.

Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary

Uganda was home to both the black rhinos and the southern white rhinos until the political instabilities of the 1970s so many hunted and killed for their horns. They are actually nonexistent in the wild. They can only be found at Uganda wildlife conservation education center and Ziwa Rhino sanctuary.

Anyone who considers encountering the big five in Uganda should make a stop at Ziwa rhino sanctuary to encounter the only remaining rhinos in Uganda. With a stop at Ziwa rhino sanctuary, you will be able to complete your big five adventure in Uganda by continuing to Murchison falls national park. It is a recommended place for lunch stop during you self drive safari in Uganda.

Conclusion

The above places are just a few of the hand-picked beautiful places that you can visit on a budget trip in Uganda. With a reliable Uganda car rental, you can easily get to explore these amazing places including remote national parks and game reserves. Each of these places s provide amazing opportunities to experience nature at its best, take photos, and even see great wildlife.