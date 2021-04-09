4 Reasons Why Saying Thank You Makes You Feel Good

Saying thank you to those around you offers a wealth of benefits both for yourself and the recipient of your thanks. If you’re not in the habit of expressing your gratitude out loud, there are several reasons to start. Saying thanks can improve your personal life, your workplace, and your relationships.

It Maintains Respect

When you say thank you to someone, it shows that you respect them and the work that they do. Showing respect for someone lets them know that you appreciate and accept them for who they are. Employees are more engaged and productive when they’re in a respectful workplace. Individuals who feel respected are more likely to have self-confidence and self-respect, which will help them perform better in all areas.

It Reinforces a Feeling of Gratitude

Saying thank you to those around you makes you constantly aware of the things that you have to be grateful for. Practicing a grateful attitude has a wealth of benefits for your health, both physically and emotionally. People who are grateful often:

Have fewer health problems.

Exercise more often.

Sleep better.

Are more likely to see their doctor regularly.

Experience increased happiness.

Have reduced depression.

Maintain a higher level of self-esteem.

Demonstrate stronger empathy.

It’s difficult to feel disgruntled or perturbed when you’re regularly speaking or writing about the things that you’re thankful for. While you can experience many of the above benefits simply by thinking about how grateful you are, you can spread your attitude of thankfulness to those around you and boost their moods and self-esteem when you practice the many ways to say thank you.

It Encourages Positive Behaviors

When you thank an individual for something, they’re more likely to continue at it. Meanwhile, work that feels thankless is likely to suffer over time and may eventually go undone. It’s important to thank people for things that you want them to continue to do.

Saying thank you is particularly important when someone tries something new and you want them to continue. People will often look for that moment of thanks so they can decide how best to continue. For example, if you have to decline an invitation but want to receive future opportunities to join the party, it’s best to say thank you and let the individual know how much you appreciate being included.

It Strengthens Relationships

Studies have shown that thanking a new acquaintance makes them more likely to seek out a continuing relationship with you. When people experience gratitude from you, they’re more likely to stick around. Showing that you’re thankful for others will also lay the foundation for this type of appreciation to go both ways. If someone feels unappreciated, they’re less likely to seek ways to show their appreciation for you in return, which can cause the relationship to gradually decay.

With so many benefits to enjoy, it’s clear that saying thank you is a great habit to work on. Practicing mindfulness, gratitude, and respect for others will spill over positively into all areas of your life.