The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip has died aged 99

BUCKINGHAM Palace has today announced the passing of The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip at the age of 99.

Buckingham Palace released a statement today at 12:01pm confirming the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh.

A statement released by Buckingham Palace said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“Further announcements will made in due course.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Political figures have reacted to the news of Prince Philip’s passing with both the Prime Minister Boris Johnson and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaking within the past hour.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke at Downing Street after the news broke saying: “He helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Twitter: “I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died.

“I send my personal and deepest condolences – and those of @scotgov and the people of Scotland – to Her Majesty The Queen and her family.”

Prince Philip served in the Royal Navy from 1939 as a royal cadet aged 18 to the end of World War 2.

While with the Navy he served in combat in the Mediterranean and the Pacific.

In February 28th 1947 he became a British subject with his marriage to Queen Elizabeth taking place in Westminster Abbey on November 20th 1947.

Since 1952 Prince Phillip had attended 22,219 royal engagements on his own.

He stepped down from carrying out royal duties in Autumn 2017.

