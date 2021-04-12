Eccentric sci-fi home goes on the market for £500,000

A FUTURISTIC home that resembles the interior of a spaceship is currently on the market for £500,000.

The property in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, boasts a bizarre lifestyle with the interior being completely made up of stainless steel and white walls.

Images of the four bedroom sci-fi style property include a completely silver kitchen and a large living room that is blindingly white.

The house has doors that look like they belong on a submarine and the walls are littered with circular porthole windows.

One door in particular appears to resemble an airlock door that would not look out of place onboard a spaceship.

The living room comes complete with a white corner sofa with blue lights illuminating the sofa continuing the out of this world theme.

A completely silver spiral staircase leads up to the second floor where the bedrooms are located.

One bedroom comes complete with two “pod beds” which are embedded inside the walls of the home, again continuing the futuristic theme.

The bathrooms inside the property all come with the same silver sink area and toilet that has no lid or cistern.

In the basement of the property, a large gym area is kept hidden behind a large white vault door and doubles as a cinema.

On the roof, a terrace can be found which provides stunning views over nearby countryside.

Estate agents Belle Vue Estates have described the property as: “Having an extremely individual design, this property will take you on a spectacular tour of wonder and amazement.

“The unique home boasts both a touch of luxury and privacy whilst keeping many original and industrial features from its heritage and past.

“This property is quite simply the most absolutely unique and fabulous accommodation we have had the pleasure of marketing.”