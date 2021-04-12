Half a million LEGO bricks to be used to re-create wonders of the world

A SCOTTISH museum is hoping to show the wonders of the world in Lego format this summer when it re-opens for visitors.

The National Museum of Flight in East Fortune is getting ready to let visitors explore the wonders of the world without leaving the tarmac.

From 26 April – 27 June, Brick Wonders will offer the unique chance to explore ancient, modern and natural wonders of the world made entirely out of over 500,000 LEGO bricks.

Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, Brick Wonders has been designed and built by Edinburgh-based artist in LEGO bricks, Warren Elsmore, and has toured museums and galleries throughout Europe.

Central to the display is a 6m long Concorde, built from LEGO bricks and situated beneath the wings of Scotland’s very own Concorde.

A LEGO mini-figure trail will lead visitors around the Museum, where they can find inspiration for their own LEGO® brick wonders they can build at home.

Steve McLean, General Manager at the National Museum of Flight says: “Since so many of us have been at home over the last 12 months, we wanted to welcome visitors back to the National Museum of Flight with a taste of global travel without having to board a plane.

“Whether you are a culture vulture, or simply love LEGO®, this display gives you the chance to explore the wonders of the world in miniature.

“Following lockdown we’re excited to be re-opening our doors, and I can’t think of a better way to welcome people back than with Brick Wonders.”

In line with Scottish Government guidelines, a range of measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of visitors and staff.

This includes pre-booked timed entry, face coverings, enhanced cleaning, sneeze screens, hand-sanitising stations and one-way routes.

Stephanie Kerr, Programmes Advisor at People’s Postcode Lottery added: “We are delighted the National Museum of Flight is able to re-open for the first time in 2021, and that families will have the opportunity to explore the Museum once again.

“As we all look forward to brighter times ahead, we are happy to know that players of People’s Postcode Lottery have supported the new Brick Wonders display, which offers visitors the opportunity to explore the wonders of the world from East Fortune.”