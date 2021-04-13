Charity workers set to paddle 30 miles in support of men’s health

CHARITY workers set to take part in 30 mile endurance paddle in support of men’s physical and mental health.

A group of 12 celebrity friends, led by adventurer and Presenter, Charley Boorman, are set to to paddle board the Basingstoke Canal in just two days.

The 12 participants are set to challenge their balance as they partake in the stand up paddle board (SUP) challenge on the 17th of May.

As well as rallying funds for the Movember charity, the fundraiser is also set to raise awareness of men’s mental health and the importance of social connection during the pandemic.

The team consists of Charley Boorman, Wayne Bridge, Iwan Thomas , Damon Hill, James Haskell and many more.

The group of friends are coming together, shoulder to shoulder through a shared activity to set an example for other men that no matter the situation you find yourself in, looking to friends for support and sharing in experiences can be a good way to get through the tough times.

The trip will require both physical and mental resilience which each team member has developed over time through their own personal challenges.

Building the resilience to overcome those challenges, talking about their experiences and seeking help and support have all been vital tools to their success.

Paddling together they will help each other through the challenges on the water whilst also taking time along the way to connect and talk opening up about some of the tough stuff in their lives.

The initiative has been spearheaded by two-time testicular cancer survivor and Movember Ambassador Ben Bowers and his good friend, Charley Boorman who has also had testicular cancer as well as many other life threatening accidents over the years.

Ben said: “Having had a pretty tough year as everyone has in 2020, I was in need of doing something positive not only for myself but for other men.

“I’ve had worse years through my cancer fight and I was able to draw upon the resilience built through those experiences to stay mentally well in lockdown. For me keeping mentally well meant getting outside and engaging with nature.”

Charley said: “I first met Ben a number of years ago. We both had gone through a scare with Testicular Cancer.

“Our path’s crossed through a mutual friend and we became friends for life. When Ben asked me to get involved in the expedition to highlight men’s health and mental health I jumped at the chance.”

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men’s health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

The charity’s purpose is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men’s health. To donate or learn more, please visit Movember.com.