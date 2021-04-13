Robert Gordon University (RGU) have announced a new round of Graduate Apprenticeship (GA) opportunities, which have been awarded by the Scottish Funding Council.

The Scots University will offer over 200 fully-funded GA places for entry in September 2021, across a range of disciplines including accountancy, construction, engineering, data science, and business management.

The programmes have been developed by Skills Development Scotland in collaboration with the industry and the further and higher education sectors.

GAs allow individuals to get qualified up to Master’s degree level while in paid employment.

They are designed by employers and industry and offered in key sectors that need highly skilled employees.

RGU is already working in partnership with more than 240 businesses and public sector organisations covering the length and breadth of Scotland.

In 2020, despite the pandemic, over 200 apprentices were enrolled in the university’s GA programmes, highlighting the continued need for organisations to develop their workforces in response to the challenging economic environment

Caitlin Mooney, who is currently studying a Graduate Apprenticeship while working at Skills Development Scotland, said, “I knew from the beginning it would be a great experience to build my skills and knowledge, but it has exceeded my expectations.

“My confidence, capability and maturity has increased and so rapidly as well, I never expected to see and feel the benefits of the Graduate Apprenticeship this early on. It was the best decision I’ve ever made!”

RGU can provide support to both employers and individuals considering Graduate Apprenticeships. More information can be found on the website.