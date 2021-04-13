Special meeting called to pay tribute to the Duke Of Edinburgh

by Jack Urquhart

COUNCILORS from all around Scotland’s capital will unite later this week to pay tribute to His Royal Highness Prince Philip.

A special online meeting will take place for the Duke of Edinburgh on Friday 16 April 2021, the day before the Duke’s funeral.

The meeting will be held virtually and broadcast live on the City of Edinburgh Council’s webcast channel with proceedings starting at 10am.

The sole item for debate on the agenda is a motion put forward by Lord Provost Frank Ross, Lord Lieutenant of the City of Edinburgh, which states:

“On behalf of this Council, and the citizens of Edinburgh, I want to offer my deep condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and Members of the Royal Family on news of the death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

His Royal Highness has made an immense contribution to the civic life and international reputation of Edinburgh throughout an extraordinary life of public service.

He demonstrated great appreciation of and support for Scotland’s Capital City and its citizens. Quite simply, he took the name of our Capital across the world and put Edinburgh on the map in so many ways.”

Edinburgh City Councils strong relationship with the Duke was consolidated at a very early stage when he was presented with the Freedom of the City in March 1949, in recognition of his distinguished role and effort in supporting Edinburgh.

In 1953, the year of the Coronation, the Duke was appointed Chancellor of the University of Edinburgh and held this position for nearly 60 years until 2010.

After following a life of public service The Duke retired from his official Royal duties in 2017, aged 96.

This was the last time that the Duke undertook a formal engagement in the City, as he managed to enhance transport links and economic development opportunities across the Firth of Forth and the East of Scotland.

The Council have opened a virtual book of condolence on Friday 9 April after Buckingham Palace announced that the Duke of Edinburgh had died, aged 99. Hundreds of comments have already been submitted from all over the world.

Flags at the City Chambers will continue to be flown at half-mast during the period of national mourning.