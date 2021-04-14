Little space and lots of stuff? Discover the best storage solutions to declutter your life

We’d all like our houses to look like they came out of the pages of a glossy interior design magazine. Unfortunately, not all of us have spacious bedrooms or living rooms large enough to play tennis inside. Most of us have to deal with tight spaces, quirky corners, a very limited number of rooms and lots of stuff that gets thrown around everywhere for lack of proper storage options.

Needless to say, nobody wants to live in a house where one can’t move an inch without tripping over an object. Luckily, you don’t have to move to a bigger and better place to get rid of your space problem – unless you have the necessary budget to upgrade and you’re ready to make this move. You can always organize your home in a way that can help you make the most of your space and make storage issues a thing of the past.

So, if you need a bit of inspiration to get started, here are some smart storage solutions that will transform your home and your life.

Get creative

A lot of homes don’t have enough space to fit classic furniture pieces like a wardrobe, a cabinet or a closet, in which case you’ve got to get creative and find smart alternatives. You can’t just leave the space unused because there’s no readily available storage solution for it. You can create your own storage solutions and, if you’re keen on DIY projects and have handyman skills, you can even build them yourself.

Here’s what we suggest: mix and match open shelves, hooks, bins, baskets and whatever other storage items you can think of as you see fit, so you can use the space you’ve got, even if it’s limited. This way, you can make up for the lack of space and create unique storage solutions.

Hide it away

Having stuff lying around everywhere is not a pretty sight, not to mention it’s extremely frustrating not being able to find what you need because of the mess. And, let’s be honest, not all objects are meant to be displayed in places where everyone can see them.

That’s when hidden storage comes to the rescue. They’re practical and help you hide away objects that you don’t use frequently. Opting for beds with built-in drawers, storage ottomans or coffee tables with hidden drawers are all great ideas when you need that extra storage space. And you know what they say – out of sight, out of mind. Once you’ll hide away all those objects that were cluttering your life, you’ll feel instantly relieved.

Decide what goes and what stays

We all have a special category of things that goes under the name “stuff that I don’t use anymore but that I don’t want to get rid of either”. Yes, we know, that’s quite a mouthful. Well, these things are responsible for a lot of the mess you see around you. So, you have to do the hard thing and decide what goes and what stays. Throw away unusable objects and give away the ones that are still in good condition but you no longer need. Trust us, you’ll feel like a weight has been lifted off your shoulders.

And for the things that you don’t want to part ways with because you want to keep them for “later”, you can always find a temporary home for them to get them out of the way. You can look for cheap storage units and keep your precious belongings there until you decide what their fate is going to be.

Make nooks count

Not all houses are created equal. In fact, many of them are built without giving much thought to storage. That’s why a lot of people deal with strange corners and nooks around the house where they can’t store anything. But when you live in a tight quarter, you have to use the dead space in your house.

Obviously, since there’s no way you could find the right piece of furniture to match your quirky nooks, the simplest and smartest solution is to add individual shelves in there. Your nooks will no longer look awkward and you’ll have easy access to the objects you store there.

Go vertical

When the square footage of your home or apartment is not enough to store all the stuff you own, what’s there to be done? You simply look up, quite literally. Instead of piling up things on the floor, you can place them up your walls.

Do you have an empty wall? Well, it’s time to put it to good use and install some open shelve units on it. You can do something similar with your doors, and place wire baskets on them, especially if you’ve got a ton of small items that you never know where to store.

Choose the right size furniture

Sometimes, it’s not just the lack of space that leads to all that clutter you have around the house. The furniture you choose can also be responsible for the mess. That’s why, before purchasing any furniture items, you should measure the space you have available and make sure it’s the right size.

Luckily, the market is brimming with furniture pieces in all sizes and shapes, so you’ll definitely find the furniture to perfectly complement your space.

Customize your closet

The closet is usually the place where we try to store most of our belongings, so they can easily get disorganized and cluttered. And since not everyone has been blessed with Marie Kondo’s organizing skills, decluttering your closet can be a real challenge.

However, you can make the process a lot easier and ensure your closet will never look like a bomb exploded in there again by using smart closet storage ideas. Shelf dividers, valet hooks, bins and baskets, labelling your items or installing closet kits can be true life saviors and transform your closet in an instant.