A cancer stricken woman who “dreams of having a baby” has launched a fundraiser to help pay for life changing treatment.

Laura Anderson was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour that had spread around her body in July 2020, after two years of GP visits looking for answers.

34-year-old Laura, who lives in Edinburgh, is now hoping to raise enough money to receive specialist treatment for her rare form of cancer.

Health and safety worker Laura, who is originally from County Longford in Ireland, was originally misdiagnosed as having IBS, inflammatory diseases, endometriosis and pancreatic cancer.

After two years of consulting her GP however, she was finally given the shocking news

that she actually had neuroendocrine cancer.

Laura hopes that one day she can be strong enough to fulfill her dream of becoming a mum and hopes this treatment can help her do so.

On Sunday Laura and husband Paul launched a fundraiser in order to help raise £40,000 for specialist care in Mexico.

If the couple meet their target they hope to fly out to Mexico for treatment as early as this summer.

Paul and Laura had been trying for a baby when given the devastating news and due to this Laura had her eggs frozen before she started chemotherapy.

The couple are now praying that with this alternative treatment, they can finally become parents.

Speaking today Laura said: “We were trying for a baby and I was sick every month around the same time so they thought it could be endometriosis.

“I was then referred to a fertility clinic in March [2020] to investigate and they said they couldn’t do anymore for me.

“In June. I had another CT scan that showed a shadow on my pancreas that’s where it started.

“That’s when I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and they told me it had spread to my stomach.

Shockingly, this still wasn’t the correct diagnosis, Laura said: “I was distraught about getting that misdiagnosis. I thought I was dying and went home to Ireland to visit my family.

“When I received the final diagnosis for Neuroendocrine Cancer, the oncologist didn’t want to tell us the news, you could see it in his eyes.

“One of the first things I asked was if I’d still be able to have children.

“So we got private IVF before I started chemotherapy in September to freeze my eggs.

“Now, my body and soul are my baby, I need to take care of it, nourish it and fill it with love and hope to help heal myself and to keep the dream alive of having my own child someday.”

“I’m still dreaming of having a baby, and if I can get a better quality of life that could actually be a possibility.”

Since launching their fundraising campaign on Sunday, the couple have already raised a whopping £22,000 and are completely overwhelmed.

Laura said: “We can’t believe it, we can’t believe the kindness. We are so overwhelmed.

“Kindness in people can change someone’s life, the generosity is amazing.”

Since the couple launched their campaign, they have been inundated with well wishes from donors.

Andrew Lyons said: “Keep up the fight Laura, you’re doing great.”

Irene Lonie said: “Very inspirational young lady my thoughts are with you.”

Debbie Young added: “Sending you so much love Laura! There is light at the end of the tunnel. You got this!”

A neuroendocrine tumour (NET) is a rare tumour that can develop in many different organs of the body.

It is a rare form of cancer that can be difficult to diagnose as the symptoms are similar to many common diseases.

