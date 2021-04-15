Artwork exceeds all expectations at Glasgow auction

A COLLECTION of Chinese and Japanese artworks has exceeded expectations at an auction in Glasgow last week.

The single owner Scottish collection sold for almost £200k at McTear’s April Asian Works of Art Auction.

Items consisting of wood, ceramic, ivory, bronze jade and silk all made up 200 lots of ancient Asian history.

Amongst the top lots in the auction was a Japanese lacquered and Shibayama cabinet with ivory, mother of pearl and gilt enamel.

The piece sold for £10,300, which was almost ten times what McTear’s auctioneers valued the original estimate.

Magda Ketterer from McTear’s said: “This was one of the most impressive auctions of Asian art to take place in Scotland in living memory, with bidders from around the world paying almost £200,000 for the collection.

“This auction emphasises the current strength of the international market for Asian art.”

Other items in the auction included a fine Japanese satsuma hexagonal vase from the Meiji period, which sold for £5,700 and a satsuma koro, which sold for £770.