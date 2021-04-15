Fashion retailer praised for using model with hearing aid

ASOS customers have praised the fashion retailer after they used a model who wears a cochlear implant to model earrings.

According to social media users, they had never seen a model wearing any form of hearing aid before and were left “tearing up”.

Asia Smith tweeted on Tuesday about her delight after discovering earrings for sale on the site that were being worn by a model with a hearing device.

The 22-year-old said: “Definitely not crying because of ASOS using an earring model with a hearing aid.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever seen a model with a hearing impairment, let alone an earring model.

“It’s so refreshing to see this kind of representation for people like me.”

The item in question was a pair of £5 ASOS Design hoop earrings that are designed to look like mushrooms.

The model who was pictured wearing the earrings, Natasha Ghouri, later replied to the tweet revealing she was born deaf.

Natasha, from London, tweeted: “That’s me! Also just for confusion – this is a cochlear implant which is more advanced than hearing aids.



“I’m also modelling their clothes etc! So not just doing earrings which is the biggest achievement I’ve done! Proving out there that no matter what disability you’ve got.. you can do it.”



Since Asia tweeted about discovering the model with the hearing device, her tweet has received over 15,000 likes and 500 retweets.

Social media users have expressed their delight at seeing the pictures of the cochlear implant on Natasha.

@heyitscharlxx said: “I’m currently really hard of hearing, I’m sure I’m going to need a hearing aid soon, I was so nervous, but this has honestly made me tear up and made me realise it is completely normal!”



@katerinajane said: “Omg what! me too! that’s so amazing.

“I’ve never seen any models on any sites with a hearing aid in.

“I always wear my hair down because I’m still so self conscious of it.”



@EmsieLupton added: “Yes! I love this.

“I’ve also got hearing aids and I never thought anything like this was possible.

“ASOS are incredible.”