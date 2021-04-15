COPS have launched an appeal after three men adorned in balaclavas and carrying machetes snatched a nine-week-old bulldog.

Bulldog puppy Cairo was taken from his owners Caitlin Maley and David Waters last night from their home in Pollock, Glasgow.

Caitlin posted onto her Facebook after the ordeal saying: “Someone’s just came through my door and stole my f****** dog.

“Three big guys in balaclavas held blades to David’s throat with machetes.

“If anyone knows or seen anything let me know now.”

The couple have now put up a reward of £2,000 for the safe return of their puppy who they only recently brought home two weeks ago.

Caitlin also posted onto her Instagram account claiming that the people who have done this must know the couple as they recently moved to the area.

Pictures shared by the couple show the champagne coloured puppy with bright blues and white paws, a rarity among American Bulldogs.

This morning Police Scotland launched an appeal for the return of the dog, saying: “We are appealing for information following the theft of a dog from Pollok.

“Officers were called to Meiklerig Court around 10pm on Wednesday, 14 April, 2021 after three men broke into a property.

“One of the men threatened the homeowner with a bladed weapon before stealing a nine-week-old American Bulldog puppy.

“Nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

“The suspects are described as three men, tall and all with muscular builds. At the time of the incident they were wearing black balaclavas and dark coloured tracksuits.

“After the incident, the three men headed east in the direction of Meiklerig Crescent towards Linthaugh Road carrying the puppy.

Detective Constable Christopher Sneddon, of Police Scotland’s Glasgow CID unit, said:“Thankfully nobody has been injured as a result of this incident but the owner has been left evidently shaken.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have noticed three men acting suspicious in the area to come forward and speak to officers.

“If there is anyone who has possible CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist with our enquiries, please get in touch with police.

“I would also ask if anyone is approached about buying a puppy similar to this to get in contact with police.

Social media users have expressed their disgust at the theft of the pooch and pictures of Cairo are being widely circulated.

Sara McGougan said: “This is awful!! Really hope your puppy gets home safe! And hope u guys are OK after such a horrific ordeal!!”

Katie Renatta posted: “That’s absolutely horrendous! It’s just getting crazy the demand for puppies right now. I really hope the wee pup is ok and returned safely.”

Kymberley McGill commented: “What in the f*** is this world coming to! People breaking into other peoples house at knifepoint, and stealing their dog!! Hope the horrible b******* get caught.”