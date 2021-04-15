Heartwarming video shows 89-year-old couple reunited after months apart

HEARTWARMING video shows the moment an elderly couple are reunited after eight months apart.

Mary Davis, a resident at Baily House Care Home in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, was overcome with emotions after her husband Gary decided to move into her care home.

Video was captured of the couple on Monday, who have been married for 68 years, by care home staff.

In the video, 89-year-old Mary can be heard saying “Hello” as she lays eyes on her husband, 89-year-old Gary.

The couple both abandon their walking aids and rejoice with a hug and a kiss as Mary cries with happiness.

Unfortunately, the couple had been separated for several months after Gary was placed into a separate care facility in September of last year.

However, they are back in each others arms after Gary managed to successfully be moved into Baily Care Home.

Having captured the touching moment, the Baily House Care Home later shared the poignant reunion to Facebook, writing: “Our lovely Mary has had a real surprise today.

“Her beloved husband Gordon has come to live here at Baily House with her.

“After not seeing each other for several months, it was certainly a very emotional reunion.

“Mary can now join Gordon as he isolates in his new room.”

Since being shared on Monday the video has gone viral, receiving over five million views and thousands of comments.

Karen Rankine wrote :”Omg I’m in floods of tears, what a wonderful moment for them both.

“Hope they have many more precious times together.”

Suzie Marie Mckenzie said: “Oh my gosh, my heart just melted! Such a wonderful moment for them both.

“I can’t imagine how tough it must have been for them to be apart.”

Amanda Starr commented: “So lovely and has definitely made me teary.

“So happy for this dear couple and what lovely carers, especially the young lady making sure they were safe and steady on their feet.”

Anthony Horn wrote: “This is beautiful. Look at how she left her walking support.

“It truly didn’t matter she found the strength to get to her husband.

“Love that, so admirable is true love.”

Speaking today Mary said: “It was wonderful!

“It’s so nice to see him again.

“When he had to move into care I cried buckets, but now we are able to be together.

“I’m pleased he’s home, he doesn’t have to look for me anymore.”