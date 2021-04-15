Hibs boss Jack Ross makes cup target clear ahead of Stranraer clash

Jack Ross has made it clear that Hibs are not taking Sunday’s Scottish Cup clash at Stranraer lightly – despite admitting he is desperate to get his hands on silverware.

The Leith outfit have been handed what is regarded as a favourable tie ahead of Sunday’s televised last-16 clash with the League Two side.

Should they win, Hibs would then host the victors of the match between Motherwell and Morton next weekend.

However, head coach Ross insists his team, who were beaten at the semi-final stage by city rivals Hearts in last season’s tournament, will not become complacent.

Ross, whose side are four points clear in third place in the Premiership, said: “We want to win the cup so the next tie is the most important one for us.

“I’m excited by it and the following league game (against Livingston) because they’re brilliant games for us, we know there are big prizes at stake for us and I’ve got a group who are really determined to finish the season off.

“It would be hugely disrespectful to Stevie Farrell and his squad at Stranraer to look beyond this game.

“We were incredibly respectful to Queen of the South in our preparations for that game (in the previous round) and how we approached it and I think that was reflected in the performance.

“Everything we do is about giving them the same depth in preparations as we do league games and if we are successful it progresses us further in the cup again.

“But certainly for us we’re not looking any further forward than this game.”