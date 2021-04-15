Scots mountain rescue team save 15-month-old pup after 300ft plunge

A springer spaniel puppy was successfully saved by mountain rescuers after falling 300ft down a waterfall.

15-month-old pooch Louis managed to slip his lead while on the Grey Mares Tail in Moffat, Dumfriesshire, yesterday.

The puppy then fell down a steep slope of 300 feet and was left marooned on a small ledge with another 300 foot vertical drop below him.

Moffat Mountain Rescue had to be called in to retrieve the puppy and after the teams searched the surrounding area for 45 minutes they spotted the frightened dog.

One rescuer was lowered down to the small ledge where Louis was and managed to coax him into a rucksack before the two were hoisted to safety.

Images taken by Moffat Mountain Rescue show young Louis nestled in amongst the rucksack.

Another picture shows one member of the rescue team giving the 15-month-old pooch a clap while posing for a picture.

Thankfully, Louis was not injured and was able to walk off the hill reunited with his owners five hours after going missing.

In a Facebook post by Moffat Mountain Rescue Team, they said: “Two teams were dispatched on either side of the waterfall to try and locate the pup.

“The team could hear him whining but he was very difficult to locate.

“After about 45 minutes of searching he was spotted by the search team on a small ledge having fallen over 300 feet.

“There was still another 300 foot of vertical drop below Louis’ resting place.



“The team set up a technical lower with ground anchors and lowered a team member down to the very frightened dog.



“It took some time to calm Louis down and coax him into a rucksack while the team above changed the lower into the technical raise with a pulley system to bring the team member and Louis back up to safety.



“Unbelievably Louis was not injured and was able to walk off the hill to be reunited with his extremely grateful and excited owners at about 1630 about 5 hours after the incident had occurred.



“All in all, a very satisfying days’ rescue for the team. The whole of the team wish Louis well and hope he gets a good supper tonight!”



Since Moffat Mountain Rescue shared their post yesterday, they have received hundreds of comments from social media users who have thanked them for their work.



Patricia McCotter said: “Amazing news – we were there and could hear him cry – it was so distressing. Delighted for Louis and his family and well done to great work from Moffat Mountain Rescue Team!”



Moira Hollamby posted: “Well done Mountain rescue team. What amazing people you are. So glad the beautiful dog is safe and well.”



Soph Notley Wells commented: “Thank you from a fellow dog owner.”