Online dating in 2021: Perception versus Reality

Although online dating has become one of the most popular ways for singles to engage with potential partners these days, it remains unfairly burdened by misconceptions. To some, there is a lingering perception that joining a dating service is the last resort for individuals unable to connect in what might be termed ‘traditional’ dating activities – socializing at work or college, or in bars or clubs. If you are considering joining a dating site but remain apprehensive after listening to rumours, here are various examples of the way reality is way better than perception.

It can be difficult meeting anyone compatible

Online dating have opened up a world of choices, but according to dating specialists from Spicylocals platform, the big share of interactions remain local. The common perception is that you have a better chance of developing a rapport when you meet in some location popular with individuals from similar backgrounds, or by connecting in social clubs. The reality of online dating is you have much better opportunities to find out all about any potential partner. First of all, websites cater to niche tastes. Say you happen to be seeking someone from the LGBT+ community or perhaps polygamous dating, where it might be more difficult connecting in the real world. Going online will give you instant access to whole communities of like-minded individuals. When you complete an application form to sign up to a site, the data you provide can be processed by in-built algorithms that will instantly suggest appropriate matches.

Going online to find a partner is expensive

Although dating outlets will tend to offer free registration and profile creation, these services are operating in a commercial environment where they need to generate income. Sites will tend to charge various subscription rates in return for accessing their premium features. Like any other business, there are incentives to customers, and the longer you commit to a particular website, the more offers you are likely to be offered. Depending on how much of your time you choose to devote to going online, this can be costly, but most site users will get into the habit of taking advantage of the search options to tailor what they are looking for, making the experience as streamlined as possible. As for how expensive is too expensive? Everything is relative – and most singles who settle into becoming regular site members will balance their monthly fees with what they save by withdrawing from the offline dating world of costly bars and nightclubs.

There are too many catfish

TV series have been made featuring cases where innocent site users have been duped into believing fake profiles were genuine. It might be easy enough for someone to create a fake online persona, by inventing an email address before registration, but the reason these so-called catfish draw sufficient attention to merit falling under the scrutiny of TV cameras is that they are so rare. Fake profiles on dating sites are the exception, and the vast majority of individuals who invest in virtual matchmaking do so because they are keen to commit to relationships. If you have any misgivings about the people you come into contact with, you can either block them or report their activities to the website’s customer support team.

It’s more reliable to date in the real world

Dating in offline settings will certainly enable you to engage with prospective partners, allowing you to gauge body language as well as conversation. But dating sites offer so many options, presenting just as meaningful an overview of whoever you are chatting to. You can text, email, phone or video call the other site users, using secure communication channels that are perfect for developing a rapport.