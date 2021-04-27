THE best job in Scotland has come up after the makers of Grand Theft Auto announced they are looking for a games tester at their Edinburgh HQ.

Award-winning Scottish firm Rockstar North, who are responsible for one of the most successful game series in history, is looking for one lucky gamer to test their new games.

Much to the envy of millions of gamers across the globe, the successful candidate will work full time in their Edinburgh office and test out their new games and provide feedback.

The company is currently advertising a total of 48 jobs across the UK – however only the Edinburgh site is looking for a game tester.

Since being posted late last night, 33 applicants have already applied for unique position at Rockstar Games.

The job description reads: “Rockstar North are on the lookout for talented Game Testers who are passionate, enthusiastic, and self-motivated, to join our internal QA team.

“This is a full-time permanent position based out of Rockstar’s unique game development studio in the heart of Edinburgh.

According to the careers page, the successful candidate will be responsible for: “Ensuring product quality of Rockstar releases to an industry leading standard.

“Creating and actioning comprehensive test plans ensuring everything is functioning correctly.

“Writing concise bug reports and providing all relevant supporting information such as

screenshots, videos, and game logs.

“Working cohesively with various departments to gain a full understanding of all systems and game mechanics in test.”

According to Rockstar, applicants must have a “competent” gaming ability and a interest in the video game industry.

Job salary site Glassdoor claims that Game Testers at Rockstar have a rough salary of between £14,221 and £23,275.

The gaming organisation is known as being super secretive and makes members of staff and visitors at their branches sign non-disclosure agreements.

Rockstar Games was founded in 1999 with the Edinburgh office being home to the ground breaking series, Grand Theft Auto.

Their last title in the series, Grand Theft Auto Five, went on to sell over 140,000,000 copies making it the second best selling game of all time.