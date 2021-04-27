The amount of money sent internationally is set to rise in 2021 as the world economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. This growth is also partly because of the large amount of stimulus package passed in the developed countries.

In the United States alone, the government has already provided direct stimulus worth almost $3 trillion. Some of these funds will be channeled towards remittances. This is where migrants send money home. So, which are the best ways to send money in 2021?

Wire transfer

Wire transfer refers to a situation where you direct your bank to send money to another person’s account internationally. The process typically works through a robust communication channel known as Swift that connects most banks globally.

In the past, conducting a wire transfer transaction used to be a relatively long process since you had to go to a bank and fill a form. Today, most banks have online tools that allow you to do a wire transfer at the comfort of your home. All you need to know is your account login process and the recipient’s bank account.

Wire transfer transactions typically take between a day or two. Also, they are recommended if you are spending a substantial amount of money. Most importantly, they can be a bit expensive, with a typical transaction costing about $30.

Using cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies are digital currencies that are changing how people transact. Today, all cryptocurrencies are worth more than $2 trillion, with Bitcoin being the leading currency. There are many types of cryptocurrencies that you can use to send money in 2021. For example, you can use Bitcoin, Litecoin, or Bitcoin Cash. Alternatively, you can use some popular privacy-focused coins like Monero and ZCash if you are concerned about privacy.

To do a crypto transaction, you just need to ask whether the recipient is comfortable with the transaction. If they are, you should get their wallet address and the crypto of their choice and then send the transaction. The recipient will quickly receive the digital coin and withdraw it from their wallet.

Dedicated money transfer companies

Another way of sending money in 2021 is to use a dedicated money transfer company. These are companies that were established to solely help people move money locally and internationally. These firms come in many forms.

First, there are modern money transfer companies like Wise and PaySend that allow you to send money directly to a person’s bank account or mobile wallet. All you need to do is to have an account, load your money in it using a card or wire transfer, and enter the details of the recipient. They will then show you the fees charged and the duration it will take for the transaction to complete. In most cases, the companies will conclude the transaction within a few hours. We recommend that you check with a money transfer company the fees these companies charge.

Second, there are companies that allow you to send money digitally. These are firms like PayPal and Skrill. All you need is the recipient’s email address and you can complete the transaction. After receiving the funds, the customer can spend it or withdraw it into their bank accounts or mobile phones.

Finally, there are traditional money transfer firms like Western Union and MoneyGram that send money to a person’s bank account. They can also withdraw the funds at a local agent.

Summary

Unlike in the past, there are many money transfer methods if you are sending money locally and internationally. Using a money transfer comparison firm and reading further articles on the best ways to send money will help you get the cheapest and most efficient method. It will also help you discover better options.