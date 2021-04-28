Convenience store selling “perfect summer drink” with alcoholic slushies

A CONVENIENCE store has started selling this year’s “perfect summer drink” – alcoholic slushies to grab on the go.

The Nisa Local shop in Unsworth, Bury in Greater Manchester launched their new boozy slushie machines on Saturday and have become an instant hit.

The store offers three flavours of their vodka slushies – fruit punch, blue raspberry and black grape.

The refreshing drinks, priced at £4 each, allows customers to pop in for their papers, eggs, milk and other items while grabbing a 5.2% boozy slushie whilst at the counter.

The branch announced their new machines on Facebook where they have gone down a storm with followers.

An image shows the three slush machines in a row with an 18+ sign attached.

The Nisa store wrote: “Alcoholic slushies available now in store.

“From the left are Au fruit punch, Au blue raspberry and Au Black grape.”

The post attracted hundreds of likes and more than 6,000 comments from social media users.

Rosie Warren wrote: “Definitely taking a trip there.”

Luke Cadwalleder joked: “Don’t lie, you’ve just poured glens vodka in.”

Tamsin Quarry said: “They look like the perfect summer drink.”

And Rachel Manning commented: “Love an alcoholic slush.”

Speaking today Jezz Hill, Assistant Manager at Nisa Unsworth said: “The reaction has been great.

“Over a few hundred people bought one at the weekend and people are travelling to get them from out of the area.”

“Customers think they’re brilliant.

“We also have a tango ice blast machine which the kids love.

“The store has had great feedback regarding the change over to Nisa, they love the refit of the shop and the new ranges.”