Happy Reflections on the Duke of Edinburgh’s Time at Gordonstoun School

How the prestigious boarding school shaped Prince Philip’s life.

Following the passing of Prince Philip on April 9, 2021, many are reflecting on his impressive life achievements and the experiences that shaped his role as the Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Philip led a long life from 1921–2021, and much of his commitment to British services stemmed from his time at Gordonstoun School, Moray, all the way back in 1934–1938. Here, we’ll look at the highlights of Prince Philip’s time at Gordonstoun School and this legacy, which continues to influence not only the school but millions of children worldwide.

Finding Happiness at Gordonstoun School

Prince Philip endured a difficult childhood. Not only was his father accused of treason and exiled from Greece during a battle, but the Greek authorities also confined his mother to a Swiss psychiatric sanatorium. On top of this, one of his sisters and her family then died tragically in a plane crash. With little left to call ‘home’, the Duke found happiness in Gordonstoun School.

Prince Philip originally studied at Dr. Kurt Hahn’s Salem School in Germany, though the progressive educationalist was imprisoned for speaking out against Hitler. When the German authorities released Hahn from prison, he fled Germany and opened Gordonstoun School in the safer pastures of Moray, Scotland. Prince Philip transferred to Gordonstoun in 1934, becoming the school’s tenth student.

Collaboration and teamwork fuelled Gordonstoun’s curriculum, much of which focused on outdoor projects. Here, Prince Philip developed his newfound sense of determination and love for the outdoors. He learnt to manage any insecurities and self-doubt by developing his physical strength and solidarity. Hahn instilled a strong sense of service in Prince Philip, which fuelled his dedication to the country.

Gordonstoun still has copies of Prince Philip’s early report cards and feedback from teachers. His 1938 report praises his ‘grasp of cause and effect in human affairs’ and his talent for languages. The headmaster added: ‘Prince Philip has unusual courage and endurance… and does not know what boredom is when intent on discharging his duties. The lure of the moment remains his danger… He has the makings of a first-class organiser; he is both kind and firm.’

Prince Philip’s Sporting Prowess

During his time at Gordonstoun, Prince Philip climbed the ranks of the school’s sporting line-ups, becoming captain of both the cricket and hockey teams. In his final term, he also became Guardian, the equivalent of head boy. Before this, he had been a Watcher, a precursor to the UK Coastguard service. Prince Philip particularly enjoyed the school’s sailing expeditions and once sailed the school’s boat to Norway. It was no surprise when he later became a cadet at the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth.

‘Prince Philip was enormously shaped by Gordonstoun in many ways, but he also went on to shape Gordonstoun too,’ said the school’s Principal Lisa Kerr. ‘He was an enormously successful athlete as captain of the cricket team, he played hockey and developed his love of sailing, which his prestigious Navy career can be traced back to.’

Duke of Edinburgh Award

When Hahn opened Gordonstoun, students worked towards the Moray Badge, a test of physical strength, character and endurance. Hahn believed students shouldn’t only learn from absorbing information in a classroom and was keen to encourage a culture of outdoor learning. The Moray Badge grew from his broad educational model, and Prince Philip was one of the first pupils to achieve this badge.

In 1956, Hahn worked with Prince Philip to develop the Moray Badge into the national Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) Award, which would encourage thousands of young people around the world to advance their teamwork and physical skills. Since then, schools in more than 140 countries have extended this opportunity to their students, and millions of children have developed confidence at Bronze, Silver, and Gold level.

‘When Kurt Hahn came to him about expanding the Moray Badge through his patronage into the Duke of Edinburgh Award, it was really to reach more children,’ said Kerr. ‘That all-round nature while developing people of tremendous character can be seen in the award and really does shine through to this day at Gordonstoun. Through the Duke of Edinburgh Award, millions of children around the world have now got a little taste of Prince Philip’s time at Gordonstoun.’

Today, young people aged 14–24 complete the DofE Award by practising a physical skill, widening their knowledge of a specific niche, partaking in a volunteering scheme, and finishing an unaccompanied expedition. Those pursuing the Gold Award also undertake a four-night residential course or activity.

Gordonstoun School’s Other Royal Attendees

Prince Philip valued his Gordonstoun education so much he chose the same school for his three sons. Though Prince Charles didn’t enjoy the school’s physical regimes, his brothers Prince Andrew and Prince Edward took more pleasure in these challenges. Prince Charles and Prince Edward also followed in their father’s footsteps and became Guardian during their time at school. Princess Anne didn’t attend Gordonstoun, which was a boys’ school when she was growing up. However, her children, Zara and Peter Phillips enjoyed their time at the school one generation later.

Prince Philip’s Legacy

Over the last few decades, Prince Philip has kept contact with Gordonstoun, visiting to chat with students and oversee the DofE award. And pupils maintained contact with the Duke in return. For example, last year, Gordonstoun’s pupils produced apple juice and honey, which they sent to Prince Philip in Balmoral. They were delighted when he wrote a letter to thank them for their creations, which he had immediately added to the breakfast table. Prince Philip famously enjoyed many retreats to the Balmoral estate with the Queen, saying he was at his happiest on Scotland’s North East, home of his happier childhood memories.

‘Students and staff at Gordonstoun remember HRH the Duke of Edinburgh as someone who made students feel at ease in his presence and who shared their love of Gordonstoun,’ said Kerr. ‘He had an immensely strong character, combined with a unique sense of fun, infectious optimism, and strong sense of duty.’

Today, children around the world benefit from the Prince Philip Gordonstoun Foundation, a bursary scheme the Duke gave his name to so the school could attract pupils from all backgrounds.

Learn more about Gordonstoun School’s history.

About Gordonstoun School

Since Gordonstoun first opened its doors in 1934, three generations of British Royalty have attended the school. As one of the few remaining full-service boarding schools in the UK – and one of the first to go completely co-educational – Gordonstoun welcomes children of all backgrounds and nationalities from more than 40 countries.

While the school’s senior students live in Gordonstoun’s seven boarding houses, younger students attend Gordonstoun’s Junior School. Many of these students transition to their senior education with Gordonstoun, extending their high-level education through to A Level. Gordonstoun also manages one of the first and most successful summer school programmes, which accommodates a huge variety of interests and needs.

Gordonstoun offers outstanding tuition. The school’s teaching groups of 1–7 students receive a high level of attention so they never slip behind academically. Pupils study in the school’s impressive mix of historic buildings and state-of-the-art facilities, which include a world-class sports centre and a modern art department with music and dance studios.

Outside of Gordonstoun’s breath-taking campus, students also spend time out in the open, completing expeditions in the school’s 80-foot sailboat, visiting the beautiful Moray Firth beaches, and gaining real-world experience in voluntary placements throughout the local community.