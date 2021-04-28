Hilarious image shows hardy Scots braving rain to drink pints

A HILARIOUS image shows a group of determined Scots huddling under three umbrellas so they could sit outside and drink their pints.

The image taken yesterday outside the Tolbooth Bar in Glasgow yesterday has left social media asking “Is there anything more Glaswegian than this?”.

The snap shows four men huddled under large green parasols outside the boozer – not allowing torrential rain and high winds stop them.

The hardy boozers were snapped not allowing the depressing weather conditions to stop them as they enjoyed their first drinks at the pub in months.

The local driver, who captured the image but wishes to remain anonymous, today said: “It was p**ing it down with rain.

“I just found it amusing that people would go to those extremes for a pint.”

The post has gained over 4,000 likes and more than 200 shares on Twitter.

Hundreds of social media users have commented on the image after being left in stitches.

@Littleguyfaux said: “Oh Christ is there anything more Glaswegian than this?”

@sean_kippen wrote: “10 outta 10 for no geeing in lol.”

@hughclarke1 commented: “Lol. I got stopped at those lights today and burst oot laughing at all the auld codgers drinking under umbrellas.”

@erlsellick added: “Passed them today, made me laugh. Determined tae stay there.”

However, Twitter user @ALbagal1314 called the punters out for being too close, writing: “Not much social distancing under those brollies.

“A lot less chance of Covid-19 spreading in the pub.”

Scotland began to ease out of a four month long lockdown on Monday with pubs being allowed to sell alcohol outside until 10pm.

Despite the overcast and wet weather lots of Scots have been enjoying their first pint in months since the country went into lockdown on December 26.