New ‘Highland Home’ whiskey experience opens up on NC500 route

A NEW Highland Home whisky experience has opened up at Clynelish Distillery, which is located on the very popular North Coast 500 route.

Johnny Walker Celebrated the completion of the whisky attraction’s multi-million-pound redevelopment by letting record breaking endurance athlete Mark Beaumont open its doors.

Mr Beaumont said: “Scotch whisky is such an important part of Scotland’s tourism eco-system, along with our incredible natural environment and our beautiful highland and island communities.

“It is vital that we rebuild tourism in the right way for the environment and the community.”

Clynelish Distillery’s visitor experience will be an interactive multi-sensory experience with secret rooms and hidden keys, each unlocking elements of the whisky’s unique story.

There will also be information on the landscape and culture of the area as as well as stories from the local people.

The site’s renovation is part of Diageo’s wider £185M investment into tourism in Scotland which will see it transform the Scotch whisky experience.

Barbara Smith, Managing Director of Scotland Brand Homes for Diageo, said: “We are delighted to be able to open the doors to Clynelish and celebrate the welcomed return of visitor attractions and domestic travel.

“Sustainability from grain-to-glass is at the heart of our ambition for the future. Through our tourism investment in Scotland, we are focused on creating destinations that will be sustainable in the long term, and we’re glad to have Mark here today to champion this.”

In line with the latest advice from the Scottish Government on tourism and travel, the brand home will be open to all domestic visitors across the UK.