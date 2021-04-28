The impact of Braveheart

The movie Braveheart was released in 1995 and quickly became the talk of the world. It was nominated to 10(!) Oscars and won five of those! And you could hear FREEDOM being shouted on the streets now and then, maybe mainly late on Saturday nights. And the impact the movie has had on the world hasn’t ended untill today!

Mel Gibson was not an unknown actor when he portraited William Wallace, but it sure put him self on mainly every woman’s list of Mr. mcDreamies. The strong love he shoved for his wife and all that he went throu to honor her is what most women would call real manhood.

This story is about William Wallace, who secretly married so that his new wife didn´t have to spend the first night as newly wed with the liege. But just a few years later she was raped and murdered by British soldiers. This made William swear to revenge her faith and fight the brits until death, this leads a war for freedom.

In the aftermaths of the movie there where many attempts to keep the buzz up, there was both PC- and Video games made with the movie as inspiration. But none of them were a big seller and didn´t get high scores from the critics. There was even a slot game named Braveheart made by Genesis.

Tourists travel to Scotland

What the movie really did was to put the country on the map for people around the world, and the well filmed movie showed the spectacular sceneries and landscape. This led to an awareness of what Scotland can offer to visitors and increased the tourism greatly. The Scottish Tourist Board chief executive at the time states that the impact of the movie was unprecedented.

See Wallace monument and birthplace

There are a few different tours that can be done in honor of the real William Wallace who lived in the 13th century. Most of them first visit his birth town Elderslie and then on to Dumbarton where he was held prisoner to the British army and finishes at the Wallace monument in Stirling. It is recommended that you take a full eight-hour day to do the tour to take in the whole experience.

The Book

The same year that the film came out a book with the same name and by the author of the move was released. This is not the first book written by Randall Wallace and not the first to hit the movie screens either, Pearl Harbor is another one that most people know about and that has put the place on the map and generate tourism.