Abandoned mansion dubbed “Welsh Versailles” on market for £750k 

AN ABANDONED mansion with more than 200 rooms and dubbed the “Welsh Versailles” has gone on the market for £750,000.

Kinmel Hall, an 173-year-old estate in Abergele in Conwy, North Wales, was put up for sale on the open market last week after previously being “left to rot”.

The 500ft long estate was listed for an eye watering £15 million during the property boom over ten years ago.

The Friends of Kinmel Hall campaign group has weighed in to try and save the Grade I-listed mansion.

The property, which was once visited by Queen Victoria, is set in 18 acres of walled gardens has now been put on the market by estate agents, Allsop.

Despite the decay, the mansion still boasts original features such as large original oak staircases and grand Edwardian halls.

High ceilings and stunning original cornicing is featured throughout.

Many of the rooms also include original wood paneling along the walls.

The grounds feature acres of trees and a large stone fountain as well as grand stone lion statues.

The structure dating back to the 1870’s was bought for £1.45 million in 2011 in an attempt to turn it into a hotel.

It has now dropped to the bargain price of £700,000 and is up for auction on May 13.

Kinmel hall is known as a calendar house as it has 365 windows one for each day of the year.

It is also dubbed the Welsh Versailles due to its chateau style exterior with rows of tall windows.

The incredible building that is set in 18 acres of walled gardens has been crumbling for two decades.

The castle has a lengthy and fascinating past.

As well as being one of the most impressive private homes in Wales until 1929, the spectacular French chateau-style building has been a health spa, military hospital and an all girls school.

Despite the unique history the building has now been empty for over two decades.

Locals from the area have in the past described the opportunity as being “someone’s own chance to buy a discount Downton Abbey.”

Gary Murphy, auctioneer at Allsop, said: “We are almost a week into our marketing now and interest has been strong so far. It’s impossible to say where the price at auction will end up but we anticipate keen bidding.

“Auction has been chosen as the method of sale to ensure that the real value of this extraordinary property is determined in an open, competitive and transparent way.”