New “whole-animal” restaurant set to open in Edinburgh’s West End

A NEW whole-animal cooking style restaurant is opening this July in the West End of Edinburgh.

Palmerston restaurant will use the whole-animal method in which every part of the animal is used, including largely forgotten cuts.

Working with Scottish farmers, the restaurant will source meat that will be fully prepped by The Palmerston team.

They will also partner with local vegetable growers and fruit producers so the menu will feature dishes for vegans and vegetarians.

Having worked in some of London’s restaurants including Spring under Michelin star chef Skye Gyngell, Lloyd Morse will lead the kitchen and butchery team.

Mr Morse said: “Originally from Australia, I’ve spent the last fifteen years traveling the world, working in some incredible kitchens.

“I’m proud that Edinburgh will be home to James and I’s first restaurant.

“Our aim is to bring something new to the city’s renowned dining scene.

“Whole-animal cooking is at the heart of this – it cuts out food waste so is better for the environment and enables us to really honour the time, effort and dedication that went into rearing it.”

James Snowdon, formerly of Fulham’s award-winning The Harwood Arms, will be the general manager.

Mr Snowdon said: “Returning to my home city to open our first restaurant was only natural.

“We’re working hard to create our vision of the ultimate neighbourhood restaurant.

“A bustling coffee shop, fresh bread being baked daily, an incredible wine selection, and a completely relaxed dining experience.

“Preparing to launch The Palmerston in the midst of a pandemic has been no mean feat, but we can’t wait to open the doors and welcome our first diners.”

The restaurant will include a bakery and coffee shop, bread and pastries will be served daily alongside coffee from Edinburgh’s own Obadiah Coffee and will also have a bar stocked with local spirits and beers.

The restaurant will be set in a former 19th-century bank, at 1 Palmerston Place, Edinburgh.