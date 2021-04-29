Record screen on Windows 10

Screen recording is a very useful function that allows the user to record whatever he is doing on his computer into a video file.

There are several reasons to record screen and there are many benefits of screen recording like many people like to make tutorial videos using a screen recorder.

Or you can use it to save online streaming videos even in the online streaming apps, many gamers use them to make gaming videos so they can upload their gameplay. You can do that too using a free screen recorder.

There are many benefits of using the screen recorder like getting assistance and so on some of these benefits are given below:

It can be used to save online streaming videos from apps and websites

Nowadays many people watch online streaming videos daily some of these videos are live streams of YouTubers and some of them is a live stream of social media influencers or some political debate.

But the one thing common between all of them is that these videos don’t have a save option.

So, some of these videos are gone once they are ended and some of them need to be streamed every time you want to watch them.

So instead of streaming them every time, you can just use a screen recorder like an overwatch recorder to record the videos.

After that, you can watch them or use them any way you like without having to stream them.

Some screen recorders also allow you to save the audio-only from the live video you are watching so if you want to save audio you can do that using a screen recorder as well.

You can use them to get technical help

Due to the corona nowadays, everyone is working from home so if someone encounters an issue in their personal computer or laptop it is very difficult to get help.

Usually, in the offices, the tech support instantly fixes all the issues but in the case of work from home, they are not available.

But you can simply use the screen recorder and save the video of the bug or the issue you are facing and send them the video.

In this way, they will see what the issue is and then give you guidance about how to fix that issue.

They can be used to save conference calls or online meetings

Another big benefit of the screen recorder is that it can be used to record online Skype meetings or conference calls.

For example, you had a meeting with your client you can use a screen recorder to save the meeting so that you can watch the video later and understand the requirements or task assigned to you much better increasing your efficiency.

Conclusion:

These tools help you to save the work you are doing on your computer as said above. Making it a very valuable tool, on top of that most screen recorders are free making them very beneficial.