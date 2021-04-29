Scots musician writes hilarious song for golf pro buddy Robert MacIntyre

A SCOTS musician has written a hilarious song for his golf pro buddy, Robert MacIntyre.

Graeme Hunter from Edinburgh decided to produce the song shortly after Robert’s impressive performance at The Masters in Augusta, Georgia earlier this month.

The property developer, who’s close friends with the professional golfer, had warned the golfer if he continues on this path of success there will soon be a song about him.

The 35-year-old put a unique twist on The Gunna Sound Ceillidh Band’s tune which MacIntyre played as he arrived at the Masters for the first time.

In a humorous video clip, Graeme can be seen playing his guitar as he belts out his lyrics and pokes fun at his golfing buddy.

Graeme can be heard singing: “There’s a champ up in the highlands, and he hails from Oban Town.

“He’s Bobby Mac, he loves the craic, and he’ll never let you down.

“He’s a golfer fae Glencruitten, who plays shinty so I’m told.

“He’ll be wearing Peter Millar til’ he gies up sausage rolls.”

The song includes some catchy lines poking fun at MacIntyre for the fairness of his skin.

Referencing his mother, Graeme continues: “Carol says he’s nearly perfect, but those white legs are a sin.

“There’s nae a chance he’ll take a tan wae that pasty Scottish skin.”

However, the song stays in good taste and returns to praising Robert over his incredible accomplishments this year, belting out: “Bobby’s Taylor Made for greatness, Scotland’s rookie of the year.

“He’s tucked away The Open and Augusta without fear.”

Graeme’s dad, Gordon Hunter, can be seen in the background accompanying his son by playing the accordion.

Robert later posted the amazing video to his Twitter yesterday, writing: “Keeping it real.”

The post now holds over 1,700 likes, 200 retweets, with dozens of users praising the new tune in the comments.

@IanMacL21065796 wrote: “Fantastic hope you enjoyed, it will be the favourite in and around Oban.”

@IanMcKa93972754 said: “Definitely music for first tee at Ryder Cup…and Poults has to sing it!”

@FergusWalker6 commented: “Quite catchy, gets intae yer heid, good effort.”

@BogleCraig replied: “No place like home! Great wee tune.”

@PainterSeumas wrote: “Fantastic. Great tune!”

Speaking today Graeme said: “I’d warned him, if he continues on this path of success there’s going to be a daft little song about him.

“I’d seen all his posts on social media in the lead up to The Masters where he was playing all his music.

“I’m just delighted for Bob.

“Everything in Scotland’s sporting world is just so exciting.

“I’m just part of this journey that all Scottish fans are on and I’m excited about it and that’s why I wrote the song.

“One thing about Bob is that he never forgets where he’s from and I think he’ll always be like that.”