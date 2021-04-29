What Is USD Coin (USDC) and How Do You Buy It Online?

USD Coin (USDC) is one of the recent digital currencies circulating on the internet today. It is a stablecoin in the form of a digital dollar that is used just like other digital currencies. The main reasons why it is becoming a hot topic are its stability, speed of transaction, and safety. Currently, one USD Coin is equal to one US dollar.

USD Coin is controlled by an organization called Circle and is a digital asset that is easy to redeem. Therefore, you can easily buy and sell USD Coin in different ways all over the world. So, if you are looking to try this stablecoin as an individual or company, the insights below will be of help to you. More research will also bring more light to your endeavors.

The USDC Stablecoin Ecosystem

USDC operates under public smart contracts and open standards, which gives its ecosystem a good reputation. It is no wonder that USDC has been growing in popularity at a very high speed. Currently, there are dozens of businesses that support USD Coin payments, lending, and other investments. Numerous third-party crypto platforms support USDC trading and digital wallet hosting.

In a nutshell, the USD Coin blockchain ecosystem has grown tremendously, and there is a lot of hope for it to grow further in the future. Both individuals and businesses can join the ecosystem to make it work even better.

How to Buy and Sell USDC Stablecoin

The main reason why people buy and sell stablecoins and other digital currencies is as an investment. Therefore, they are looking for the lowest buying and highest selling prices. You can achieve these with one of the following options.

Coinbase – Soon after the launch of USD Coin by the organization Circle, the Coinbase crypto exchange platform added it to their services. People can now trade this stablecoin with the assurance that its rate will always equal 1 US dollar. Coinbase offers its users buying and selling services, digital wallet hosting, and many others. It is recommended that you transfer your stablecoins from your Coinbase wallet to a separate wallet for security reasons.

SatoshiTango – This is another platform where you can trade USDC and host your digital wallet after creating an account. It is considered an easy platform where completing transactions involves clicking a few buttons. Additionally, it has numerous withdrawal options, making it a reliable option for any USD Coin investor.

Zipmex – Last but not least is this wonderful platform. Here, people can buy and sell USDC with simple steps. Also, the platform has other services such as digital wallet hosting, sending and receiving stablecoins, and many others. You can register with them to start enjoying these services.

How to Earn USD Coin

Would you like to earn USDC? One of the biggest methods people are using to earn this stablecoin is through earning interest. If buying and selling are not your preference or if you do not have enough time to trade, you can try this option. It involves depositing USD Coin with a favorable platform and then waiting for it to earn interest. Sometimes, this interest could even rise to enticing rates of 12% p.a.

You could also earn stablecoins by accepting them in your business. As mentioned earlier, many businesses have joined these ecosystems, and you too can join the trend. Apart from this, people have the option of accepting USDC as payment for work.

Final Word

The USDC stablecoin is a game changer in the digital currency world. The good thing is that you can join the blockchain ecosystem to enjoy all the perks. With the above insights, you are good to go.