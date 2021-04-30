5 Makeup Rules That Will Give You the Lashes of Your Dreams

One thing that is common among all women despite age, race or personal preference is our love for makeup. Why wouldn’t you love something that would enhance your beauty and make you look more beautiful?

Anyways, as good as makeup sounds, it can be the cause for lash damage if you are not careful. There are certain rules to follow that can give you the lashes you desire instead of damaging them

Here they are:

1. Use an eyelash growth serum

You might say this lash growth product is not makeup, but it is necessary that whenever you apply makeup, you also apply a lash growth serum. Consider this, it’s important to apply lash serum in the right way to see results. Here are some tips and a video tutorial on how to apply lash serum . A lash serum helps to counter the negative effects your makeup might have on your lashes. This is because it is made with natural ingredients aimed at actively making your lashes grow

A lash serum shouldn’t however, be restricted only to days you apply makeup. It should be applied daily. The truth is if you can apply it consistently, in no time, you would no longer need makeup to enhance the look of your lashes because then, your lashes will have grown longer, darker, stronger, thicker and fuller.

2. Remove your makeup properly every night

This is the first rule every woman must know. Wearing makeup to bed dries out your lashes and makes them brittle, which in turn can cause them to fall out or break. It can also lead to irritation in your eyes.

3. Remove your makeup the right way

Yes! there is a right and wrong way of removing your makeup. Use a gentle makeup remover, preferably one that is oil-based. Those kinds remove your makeup and at the same time, moisturize your lashes.

You can make use of natural oils too like coconut oil, almond oil, olive oil, etc.

Never rub your lashes too hard whenever you clean them. It can make your lashes fall out. Be gentle.

4. Go some days without makeup

When you do this, you give your lashes the time to rest and replenish themselves. Wearing makeup everyday especially mascara dries out your lashes and irritates your eyes. This can make your lashes break or fall out.

So, give your lashes some days free from the hazards of applying and removing makeup. The process of doing that can be very damaging to your fragile lashes

5. Be extremely careful when you use a curler or put on falsies

The process of curling your lashes and putting on falsies involves pulling your lashes and placing pressure on them. This can make them break and fall out. If you are using a curler, do not clamp down too hard.

Use your curler on wet lashes to avoid breakage and use it before you apply mascara in order to also void breakage.