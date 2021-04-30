Carpet salesman left with hand prints on burnt thighs after sunbed fail

A CARPET salesman was left with white handprints on his burnt legs after being persuaded by his girlfriend to use sunbeds for the first time.

Olly Holmes was talked into going for six minutes on a tanning machine by his girlfriend Jasmine Willatt on Monday.

Completely new to sunbeds, the 26-year-old from Broadstairs, Kent forgot to spread his arms out during the tanning session.

The rookie mistake resulted in Olly being left with two blatant white handprints on the top of his thighs.

The strength of the tubes also appears to have been too much for Olly’s fair skin – leaving him with red raw legs.

Olly posted an image of his sunbed fail on Twitter on Monday (26 APR) writing: “Get a sunbed she said.

“It’ll be fun, she said.

“Noted not to have my hands on my legs next time.”

Olly’s tweet now has over 5,000 likes, hundreds of retweets and dozens of comments from users who found the image hilarious.

@RB55HaHa wrote: “Next time say naw mate.”

@SWHITESIDE9 said: “Omg I can’t believe you did that.”

@donna_brunton commented: “Who puts their hands on their legs on a sunbed?”

@jonno1607 replied: “Ooops, at least you relaxed and got a tan, well sort of.”

@amylouise_58 wrote: “This is hilarious.”

Olly responded to messages by referring to an old Only Fools and Horses episode, writing: “Was only on it six minutes, look like Rodney Trotter.”

Speaking today Olly said: “My girlfriend wanted a sunbed and I went along.

“The lady asked me if I wanted a go and, me being pale thought it might benefit me.

“How wrong I was.

“The first and last time (trying a sun bed) it’s safe to say.”