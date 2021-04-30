House hunters berate landlord for renting out tiny “shed”

HOUSE HUNTERS have slammed a one room “tomb” which is currently on the market for £200 a month.

The small property in Oldham, Greater Manchester has been berated by Twitter users who have wondered if it is even legal to live there.

It is currently being advertised on Facebook marketplace by a private landlord and is listed as: “Private one room garden home en-suite with WiFi and including all bills.”

Images show the incredibly tiny “property” as being one room that has little room at all for any form of furniture.

A grey velvet sofa takes up the vast majority of floor space and doubles as a bed – the same length as the window above.

There is no door between the living quarters and the “en-suite” bathroom and a small chemical toilet sits right at the top of the bed.

A small bathroom complete with a tap and shower is situated to the rear of the unit.

According to the seller’s description, the property is: “Newly modern built and private.

“It has onsite CCTV and private parking right outside the property.

“One room with an en-suite shower, sink and toilet with hot/cold water.

“Comes with a new grey velvet double sofa bed.

“Electric heating, free superfast WiFi, Large LED smart TV with YouTube, Netflix and more.”

Finally the property is also adorned with: “Double glazed opening window and door with letterbox.”

Images surfaced on Twitter of the shockingly small property and were originally posted by user @theeyecollector.

They captioned their post: “Lovely shed/tomb for rent.

“Includes horrifying festival style Portaloo.

“How is this legal, f***** grim.”

Since the images were shared the original tweet has been liked over 1,800 times and caused a stir on social media.

@NihilisticAbyss said: “That toilet is a £50 chemical porta potty you have to empty out.

“The stench would be abominable.”

@AI_S posted: “Well it won’t be legal, but landlords be landlording.”

@binaryape commented: “You can’t get more en-suite than having your pillow on the toilet seat.”