A SCOTS engineer has captured amazing images showing dolphins hunting and playing off the Moray coast.

Cath Bain, 39, captured incredible shots as the dolphins frolicked around at Burghead Harbor yesterday.

Cath, from Lossiemouth, was volunteering with WDC Shorewatch, a charity which tracks Scottish marine life, when she spotted the playful sea creatures.

The mechanical engineer watched and snapped the wonderful sea mammals for a whole hour as they played and hunted just ten meters from the harbour.

One incredible image shows a bottlenose dolphin surfacing above the water with a fish in mid-air just inches away from the clutch of its jaws.

Another image shows a dolphin halfway out the grey water holding a flat silver fish in its mouth.

One dolphin can also be seen dragging seaweed along by its dorsal fin.

The amateur photographer posted her snaps onto Facebook on Wednesday, writing: “Lovely to be watching Dolphins this afternoon!

“Very lucky to get some close up views at Burghead Harbour while the small pod were hunting flatfish and playing with seaweed!”

Cath’s post now has over 100 likes with Facebook users amazed by the incredibly detailed snapshots.

Lena Storm Andersen wrote: “Beautiful photos.”

Sarah Louise Cull said: “Fantastic!”

Clare McKinstrie commented: “So lovely!”

Speaking today Cath said: “They were feeding just off the mouth of the harbour and it was great to see one catch a flatfish.

“There was also a bit of play with one dolphin dragging the seaweed along on its dorsal fin.

“Even the youngster was throwing the seaweed around like it was a fish.

“It was a real privilege to be able to watch them behaving in such a relaxed way and so close to shore as they were only five to ten meters from the harbour wall.

“We were lucky enough to have them that close for nearly an hour before they headed off towards Hopeman.

“To be able to watch them so closely for an hour was very special as often you only get glimpses as they travel past you.”