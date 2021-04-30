Shocking images show car completely vertical after colliding with tractor

SHOCKING images show how a VW car ended up completely vertical after colliding with a tractor.

Red Watch and Barnstaple Fire and Rescue Service’s on-call crews attended the crash in Landkey, Devon last week.

The Fire and Rescue Services arrived at the scene to find that a tractor had become mounted on a hedge after the crash.

The Volkswagen ended up completely vertical with the bonnet on the ground and boot facing the sky.

One elderly man was freed from the car by firefighters which had become wedged firmly between a hedge and the tanker container which the tractor was pulling.

Shocking images show a blue tractor pulling a green green tanker which ended up at the side of the hedge.

One wheel of the tractor” front wheels is being held above the road by the other.

Barnstaple Fire Station posted the shocking images to Facebook yesterday writing: “Last week Red Watch and Barnstaple’s On-Call crew were mobilised to a two vehicle RTC in Landkey.

“Barnstaple’s On-Call section arrived at the incident first and found one elderly male passenger still inside the vehicle.

“The car was very well stabilised between the bank and the tractor so the passenger managed to climb free of the vehicle with a little assistance from the emergency services.”

The post now holds over 200 likes and over 300 comments from Facebook users shocked and confused by the incident.

Scott Cleverdon joked: “You can’t park that there!”

Hannah Rogers wrote :”The tractor was already a ‘how?’

“But then I saw the car.”

Jade Chudley said: “I’m trying to figure out how this even happened?”

Liz Alder commented: “OMG that’s scary.”

Jack Weaver replied: “ I don’t understand what has happened here.”