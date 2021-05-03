Crafty OAP creates amazing knitted speed camera postbox topper

A CRAFTY gran has knitted an incredible speed camera postbox topper in a bid to slow motorists down.

Linda Catling from Leigh-on-Sea, Essex has been dubbed the “Banksy of Leigh” by locals for her unique knitted post box toppers.

The 74-year-old’s latest creation is a bright yellow wooly speed camera complete with a bottle top as the camera lens and a 30mph sign stitched on the top.

Linda also claimed that she received a letter of thanks after sending Princess Anne a knitted cushion of Prince Philip following his death last month.

Linda shared snaps of her new speed camera knitted topper onto Facebook on Saturday while posting about the success of her knitted pieces.

She said: “The Duke of Edinburgh figure and the cushion is now in the possession of Princess Anne and I have received a letter of thanks.

“…As regards [to] the that I am trying to raise awareness of the 30 mph speed limit!”

The post had over 100 likes and dozens of comments from impressed followers.

Faye Alexia Klysz-Nee Clarkson said: “I think your beautiful creations are amazing.

“I just said to my friend, I wonder what you will come up with next.”

Lisa Philpott wrote: “Oh wow that Princess Anne has it – that’s amazing.”

Barbara Rayner added: “They are amazing.”

Linda learned to knit during the 70’s at the age of 14 whilst on a trip to London with a close friend.

Linda has continued to knit the quirky post box toppers throughout the pandemic, gaining fans across the world including Malta, New Zealand, Australia and the US.

She has made several unique postbox toppers including a tribute to Sir Tom Moore, Prince Philip and the NHS.